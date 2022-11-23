Lisa Ambalavanar Talks Helping the Titans, and What’s Slithering Their Way

Lisa Ambalavanar plays Jinx on Titans Season 4.

TV Fanatic got to speak with the star about joining the show, what's coming up on Titans Season 4 Episode 5, and more.

Could you speak a bit about how you got involved with Titans?

It was the usual self-tape process. They were looking for someone to play Jinx, I did a couple of tapes and got the role!

When Jinx was first introduced on Titans Season 4 Episode 3, she was a character who played in the grey area. What did you like the most about that?

It was so much fun to be so cheeky and disruptive. I got to play around and improvise a lot, nearly all of which made it into the show!

There's so much I did in all my episodes that wasn't scripted, and I'm really proud of that.

I definitely put my stamp on the character. Boris Mojsovski, who directed episode 3, was also instrumental in shaping the character.

He gave me freedom and encouraged me to ruffle the feathers of whoever I was acting with when needed.

Throughout a handful of episodes, Jinx has made a big impact on the team. She's cracking one-liners and helping them through this battle against Mother Mayhem. What can you tell me about her role in episode 5 when everyone is confined to S.T.A.R. Labs?

I'm trying to remember what happens in episode 5 as I haven't seen it yet, and we filmed it a while ago. I think there's a lot of snake action!

Jinx is continuing to help with the magic elements based on the deal made with Dick, and they're all still trying to figure out what's going on as Mother Mayhem always seems to be a step ahead.

The one-liners continue, too, of course.

Jinx has proven to be loyal to the members of the team so far. Do you think she's only working with them because she needs the money, or do you think she's getting a kick out of helping the side of good?

She's still a bit unpredictable as she's not used to working in a team, and she operates very much on instinct, which both helps and causes problems.

She's not a traditional villain in this version of Titans; she's just chaotic. There is an ending to the money stuff, but I won't say which way it goes.

Episode 5 is pivotal because it really sets up the midseason finale. Is there anything you can tease about the final two episodes of the first half of the season?

I'm afraid there's not much I can say without giving stuff away. The ending of Part One is big! Jinx will definitely play a part. There's some cool stuff for all the characters, and it's no surprise that Sebastian becomes Brother Blood at some point (I won't say when), as his super suit has been revealed.

People watching are probably (hopefully) going to be itching for Part Two.

What have you enjoyed the most about working on Titans Season 4?

Everything! It really was a dream job. I put so much into Jinx and had so much input into everything creatively (apart from her story arc, which was already set).

She would have ended up completely different if anyone else had played her. My version might not be for everyone, but the important thing is that I'm proud of how she's turned out.

And I'm already getting a lot of love from people, even for just the first couple of episodes she's in, which I'm both relieved by and grateful for.

Getting to work on an established show with some very experienced actors was great too. Brenton was amazing to watch in action.

I love the cast, they're great. I keep in contact with a couple of them and would consider them friends. I'm very lucky. I also had an amazing time living in Toronto. It's a great city!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.