Partner Track and The Imperfects Canceled at Netflix

Netflix is parting ways with two of its freshman dramas.

The streaming service canceled Partner Track and The Imperfects.

Partner Track launched on August 26 but failed to garner much traction.

The series followed Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), a 1st generation Korean American and the first lawyer in her family, who experiences the trials and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious (but old school) law firm, Parsons Valentine.

Bradley Gibson (Power Book II: Ghost), Alexandra Turshen (Ray Donovan), Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters), and Rob Heaps (Good Girls) also starred.

The cast was rounded out by Nolan Gerard Funk (The Flight Attendant), Matthew Rauch (Banshee), and Roby Attal (The Haunting of Bly Manor).

Unfortunately, the series ended on a big cliffhanger, meaning it joins the ranks of Netflix's other one-and-done series that failed to get conclusions.

Also canceled is The Imperfects.

The drama focuses on a group of people who undergo experimental gene therapy that turns them into monsters.

In the aftermath, they “band together to hunt down the scientist responsible and force him to make them human again,” according to the official logline.

The cast also included Italia Ricci (Designated Survivor) as Sydney, Rhianna Jagpal (To All The Boys 3) as Abbi Singh, Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Juan Ruiz, and Morgan Taylor Campbell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Tilda Weber.

The cast was rounded out by Rhys Nicholson as Dr. Alex Sarkov, Kyra Zagorsky (The 100, Helix) as Isabel Finch, and Celina Martin as Hannah Moore.

News of the cancellation comes the same week the streaming service renewed Ryan Murphy-produced series The Watcher and Monster.

It comes a week after Netflix canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons.

News of the cancellations is not surprising. Netflix tends to renew shows that show up in the Top 10 and stay there for some time.

The service typically measures the success of a series in the first 28 days.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.