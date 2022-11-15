The Resident Sneak Peek: A Teen Overdoses On a Mysterious Pill!

A young teen's life is hanging in the balance.

We have an exclusive first look at The Resident Season 6 Episode 8, tonight's all-new, powerful installment that teases a must-watch hour that parents everywhere should see.

The Resident is taking on another timely issue in the form of the opioid epidemic, specifically the use of fentanyl and its impact on teenagers and young adults.

If you're still reeling from the introduction of governor Betts and his newfound vendetta against Bell, worry no, the hour will also focus on that as well.

The synopsis even implies that Bell will have papers served to him from a former patient of his, which can only be something that Betts is behind to destroy him.

But the majority of the hour sounds like it'll be case-focused, as Conrad, Cade, and the others must save a young teen and hope they can stop the spread of a dangerous drug before their ER is flooded with more youth or worse.

In our exclusive clip, EMTs bring Malik, a 13-year-old boy, to Chastain's doors and share that he has shown signs of an overdose.

Despite the use of Narcan and epinephrine, the kid is still unresponsive, and Cade and Conrad are concerned.

Malik's friend, Tali, accompanied him, and she is who called the paramedics for help.

Conrad tries to talk to Tali and get her to give as much information as possible about whatever Malik took, but Tali still seems a bit shaken up.

As Cade and Conrad realize that Malik's condition may be worse than they could envision, Conrad wants to get more information about the pill that Malik took.

However, Tali takes off, emotional about the whole ordeal, and Conrad has to track her down and find her.

After a search around the hospital, he tracks Tali down and tries to get to the bottom of what she's feeling and what Malik could've taken.

Tali is paranoid that she made a mistake calling the paramedics, and she's terrified that Malik could get into trouble, but Conrad reassures her that she saved Malik's life by doing so.

But then Conrad makes a disturbing discovery with Tali's help.

