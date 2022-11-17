The Walking Dead Showrunner Angela Kang to Lead Spider-Man Spinoff Series Silk

Angela Kang is plotting the next stage of her career following the conclusion of The Walking Dead.

Kang has moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has closed a deal to oversee Silk: Spider Society, a spin-off of Spider-Man.

Angela is set as showrunner on the series that is the first of a “suite of live-action television series based on the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters, which includes over 900 characters,” per MGM+.

The series is based on the comic-book characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos.

The series will focus on Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that got Peter Parker.

It picks up with Cindy as she “escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk,” according to the logline.

“Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers.”

“We can’t wait to bring the adventures of Cindy Moon to life, thanks to the creative dream team of Chris and Phil, Angela and Amy, along with our partners at Marvel and Amazon,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

“We know this exciting series with new and never-before-seen characters and storylines will wow audiences watching first on linear MGM+ and then around the world on Prime Video.”

“Angela is a pro’s pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire. She’s also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon’s story to the world” added Lord and Miller.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge – bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen,” said Kang.

