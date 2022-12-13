Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to Remain Off the Air Until Investigation is Complete

at .

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will remain off the air at GMA for the foreseeable future.

The pair are currently the subject of an internal investigation regarding an alleged affair.

They were both removed from the series earlier this month, and it has been reported they will not be back until the conclusion of the internal investigation.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront

Details about the pair's future on the morning show were shared by way of an internal memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin, obtained by E! News.

“I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News.”

T.J. Holmes attends the "Belle" premiere at The Paris Theatre

She added, “It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

For now, the series will use a rotation of anchors.

There have been many questions about Holmes and Robach's personal lives ever since the Daily Mail shared photos of the pair in a bar in upstate New York.

The series experienced a surge in the ratings as the media reported on the alleged affair, but numbers dropped once Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos replaced the pair.

Amy Robach attends the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street

Holmes and Robach both deleted their Instagram accounts earlier this month following the photos going public.

The pair had not addressed the relationship rumors but joked about having an eventful week on-air before they were benched.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," Holmes said earlier this month.

"Speak for yourself," Robach added.

Amy Robach attends the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) New York Symposium & Awards Luncheon

"I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too."

"We all love our Fridays around here—some of us do, at least."

What are your thoughts on Holmes and Robach being benched?

Do you think it's for the best, or do you think they should be back on the air?

Hit the comments.

The Last of Us: HBO Drops Character Posters
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch December 10, 2022
What to Watch November 18, 2022
WTW November 12, 2022
What to Watch November 5, 2022
WTW October 29, 2022
WTW October 22, 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to Remain Off the Air Until Investigation is Complete