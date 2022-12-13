Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to Remain Off the Air Until Investigation is Complete

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will remain off the air at GMA for the foreseeable future.

The pair are currently the subject of an internal investigation regarding an alleged affair.

They were both removed from the series earlier this month, and it has been reported they will not be back until the conclusion of the internal investigation.

Details about the pair's future on the morning show were shared by way of an internal memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin, obtained by E! News.

“I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News.”

She added, “It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

For now, the series will use a rotation of anchors.

There have been many questions about Holmes and Robach's personal lives ever since the Daily Mail shared photos of the pair in a bar in upstate New York.

The series experienced a surge in the ratings as the media reported on the alleged affair, but numbers dropped once Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos replaced the pair.

Holmes and Robach both deleted their Instagram accounts earlier this month following the photos going public.

The pair had not addressed the relationship rumors but joked about having an eventful week on-air before they were benched.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," Holmes said earlier this month.

"Speak for yourself," Robach added.

"I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too."

"We all love our Fridays around here—some of us do, at least."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.