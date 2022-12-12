Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe's GAC Family Exit Over Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comments

Danice McKellar is speaking out after her frequent TV movie co-star Neal Bledsoe exited GAC Family after Candace Cameron Bure's controversial "traditional marriage" comments.

“Neal is a wonderful person. He’s such a great actor, and I have enjoyed working with him so much," McKellar said on Fox News Digital on Saturday.

"He and I both share our love and support of [the] LGBT community, for sure,” McKellar added.

“You know, I don’t agree with his interpretation of her comments. I just didn’t see them the same way.”

Bledsoe announced in a statement earlier this month at he was stepping away from the network after Bure's comments in a Wall Street Journal profile in which the Full House alum said she thought GAC Family would keep "traditional marriage" at the center of the cabler.

"As someone who struggled as a young man with our society’s extremely narrow definition of masculinity, it was their community that provided me with refuge and a guiding light when my life felt lost," Bledsoe shared in a statement to Variety.

"And now, if I cannot stand up for that community in their time of need, my debt to them means nothing."

"So, I want to be very clear: my support for the LGBTQIA+ community is unconditional – nothing is worth my silence or their ability to live and love freely in a world that we are lucky enough to share with them."

“I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear,” Bledsoe added.

“I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on their message of values with open arms.”

Danica revealed her thoughts on what Bure said.

"When she was talking about the portrayal of heterosexual couples in the movies, she started the sentence with ‘I think,’ which is not definitive, and she ended it with ‘at its core,’ which doesn’t mean exclusively."

“But I love [Bledsoe] to death and wish him well.”

Bure took notice of the backlash after the article went live in November,

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people,” Bure wrote on Instagram in response.

“It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. … I am a devoted Christian."

"Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately.”

