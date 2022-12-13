Fanatic Feed: Sanditon Farewell, Supergirl Star Joins The Flash, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

The end is in sight for Sanditon.

PBS Masterpiece announced Tuesday that the upcoming third season will be the last for the hit British drama.

“Sanditon has been an incredibly special series for Masterpiece, and we know it has found its way into the hearts of countless fans,” Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson explained in a statement to Deadline.

“While we are sad to say goodbye to the series, we know our audience has a lot to look forward to in this new season.”

The series was initially canceled after its first season, but fan demand paved the way for an additional two seasons.

The final season is set to premiere Sunday, March 19, at 9/8c.

Check out a teaser below.

Over on The CW, Supergirl veteran Nicole Maines has been added to the cast of the ninth and final season of The Flash.

Maines will once again portray Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, reports TV Insider.

“As Supergirl fans ourselves, all of us here on The Flash are SUPER-excited to have Nicole join Team Flash for a one-off adventure as we put together our final season,” says showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement.

“Nicole is a fantastically talented actress and I’m so happy she’s agreed to be part of a very special Season 9 episode where I get to cross off one of my “Arrowverse Bucket List” team-ups: Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery.”

Javicia Leslie, who headlined Batwoman for two seasons, was recently confirmed to be reprising her role in the series.

The Flash is set to return for its final season on Wednesday, February 8, at 8/7c.

Meanwhile, Netflix dropped the trailer for its new drama series Kaleidoscope.

"Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope is an all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history," Netflix teases of the anthology series.

"Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals."

"How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?"

Loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, Kaleidoscope consists of eight episodes spanning from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after.

The crime anthology series takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely, with Netflix members each having a different immersive viewing experience.

Some members may start with certain episodes (like episodes “Yellow or “Green”), then move deeper into their own personal viewing order with varying episodes (“Blue” or “Violet” or “Orange,” followed by “Red” or “Pink”) until the epic “White: The Heist” story finale.

All viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist. How will you experience the colors of Kaleidoscope?

Peacock's Dr. Death Season 2 is rounding out its cast with the additions of Luke Kirby (Panhandle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ashley Madekwe (Summering, County Lines), and Gustaf Hammarsten (Old, Bruno) who will star alongside Edgar Ramirez and Mandy Moore.

Kirby will play Dr. Nathan Gamelli, a cardiovascular surgeon working at a world-class hospital in Sweden. He faces pressure after voicing doubts about Dr. Paolo Macchiarini's groundbreaking surgeries.

Madekwe will play Dr. Ana Lasbrey, a doctor at the institute. She joins Macchiarini's team, hoping to fast-track her career in stem cell research.

Hammarsten will play Dr. Svensson, a family man and researcher. He is running Macchiarini’s clinical trials on lab rats when alarm bells begin to sound.

This season will feature the “Miracle Man” storyline based on the most recent third season of the podcast.

Paolo Macchiarini is a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname “Miracle Man.”

When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever.

As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the “Miracle Man” into question.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.