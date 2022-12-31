What to Watch: Ginny & Georgia, RuPaul's Drag Race, Will Trent

The first week of 2023 will be filled with new and returning shows.

The long-delayed second season of Ginny & Georgia will finally get time to shine on Netflix.

Netflix also tries something different with Kaleidoscope.

Scroll down to find out our recommendations for the week ahead.

Sunday, January 1

8/7c Kaleidoscope (Netflix)

This anthology series teases a unique viewing experience with its non-linear storytelling across eight episodes.

Inspired by the disappearance of $70 billion in bonds during Hurricane Sandy.

The series also spans 25 years and stars Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Jai Courtney and others.

8/7c Catfish Killer (Lifetime)

Hannah is happy with her final year of high school with great best friends and a mom she adores. She also has been the recipient of a coveted scholarship to go to Stanford.

However, things take a scary and dark turn when Hannah joins an online chatroom and meets who she believes is an age-appropriate boy of whom she falls in love with and desires to meet.

Nothing is at seems when she slowly discovers that the boy she’s fallen for is someone far more sinister.

10/9c Engaged to be Murdered (Lifetime)

It’s a double-feature to celebrate the new year with an all-new film that’s quintessential Lifetime.

And this one is about how far a mother will go to protect her son from the ultimate threat — his fiancee.

Amanda Finley will stop at nothing to keep her son Jackson from marrying Olivia, who she believes is after his money.

Monday, January 2

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Now that the truth is out about Li and Kristen’s brainwashing of Stefan, what is Gabi going to do? And will Rafe make any headway in his attempt to get enough to arrest the two schemers, especially since Kristen came home to find that Rachel is gone?

Kristen may have bigger problems when the poisoned women again become sick -- is this the week she’ll discover that someone stole the orchid she needs to save them and get her daughter back?

8/7c Fantasy Island (FOX)

Escapism at its best! Fantasy Island returns for a second season with a slate of stunning guest stars and adventure on the menu!

The season premiere finds Rachael Harris (Lucifer) and Cheryl Hines (I Can See Your Voice) blowing the roof off their 30th high school reunion only to have truth show them the way to real happiness.

Meanwhile, The Good Doctor’s Jasika Nicole seeks to know the mind of her… cat?

Punch your ticket for the best couch vacation ever. Fantasy Island, ahoy!

10/9c Quantum Leap (NBC)

Burning up the fandom with the news of its Season 2 renewal, Dr. Ben Song and the Quantum Leap project team return with a leap into a bodyguard in 1979 Chicago.

Guest starring True Blood’s Deborah Ann Woll and Walker’s Karissa Lee Staples, Ben must figure out who is trying to kill Woll’s pop superstar, Carly Farmer, before the singer meets a grim end.

Meanwhile, the team finally nabs Janis Calavicci. Will we learn the plan she and Ben concocted in secret? Will she be able to bring him home?

Tuesday, January 3

8/7c FBI (CBS)

The abduction of a young woman leads the team back to a cold case from 18 years ago.

This pushes Isobel to reconnect with her old partner Jake and take another shot at solving one of her first cases at the Bureau,

How will Isobel do back in the field?

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

The Resident is back as the season winds down to an end, and it promises to pack a punch after those cliffhangers!

On the case-side of things, Yamada’s mentor comes to Chastain experiencing heart pain and needs the greats. Meanwhile, Devon and Conrad team up to help a confused woman, and Kit informs everyone that the ER won’t be accepting trauma patients due to budget cuts.

But many fans are dying to know what happens to Padma after stepping out on that ledge, and where Conrad and Cade will stand after he kissed Billie.

8/7c The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie moves to a new night and time, and we’re kicking off the new year with a crossover event with the spinoff.

One can assume the crossover portion comes in when a robbery case leads to a city-wide manhunt.Harper and James are right in the middle of the bank robbery when it goes down, prompting the entire team to get involved.

Chenford Fanatics will be thrilled to learn that Lucy and Tim go on their first date together, but it’s not without issues and drama.

10/9c Will Trent (ABC)

Based on Karin Slaughter’s best-selling series, Special Agent Will Trent uses his keen instincts and own experiences to discover the truth of brutal murder of a teenage girl.

Along the way, he’s reunited with on-again/off-again love interest Angie and his old nemesis who shaped the person he is today.

Stay tuned for our weekly reviews and our exclusive interview with Erika Christensen.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

New Amsterdam returns with the first of the final three episodes of the series, and it’s… an experience.

Just as Wilder bared her soul, Max was caught off guard by news of Helen’s return to NYC, and he now must grapple with whether or not he should come face to face with the woman who broke his heart.

Max, Wilder, Lauren, and Iggy go on an adventure away from the hospital to clear their heads, and it goes about as disastrously as one can anticipate. Tune in for this interesting installment, and return for a potentially spirited review.

Wednesday, January 4

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago Med has a big hole to fill now that Choi has left the hospital permanently!

The hospital is under new management, and that usually ends up in a disaster, but at least Dayton genuinely wants to help people…even if he’s determined to use his technology to do it.

Meanwhile, Will works with a swimmer who has a heart condition, Charles helps an elderly woman with a developmentally disabled grandson, and Asher and Lieu take a trip to the woods in search of a missing patient. This should be one hell of a ride as Chicago Med returns from its winter hiatus!

9/8c Chicago Fire (NBC)

We’re still reeling from an explosive fall finale that left Stella and Carver’s lives hanging in the balance.

Detective Pryma’s case was quite literally blown to bits, and the team must work into overdrive to assess the damage and pick up the pieces.

Brett installs an infant Safe Surrender Box at 51.

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Now that the unit has wrapped up the O’Neal case, resulting in a tragic end, they move onto other things.

The team enlists the help of Det. Borkowski to work on a case involving a series of brutal home invasion robberies.

Hailey still reels from Halstead’s absence and the harrowing case.

10/9c Big Sky: Deadly Trails (ABC)

Jenny finds herself in a bad situation when a surprise visitor shows up on her doorstep.

Elsewhere, Avery continues to find himself in trouble, but will Beau come to his rescue?

With only a few hours left this season, we’re gearing up for a hell of an end to this bonkers season.

Thursday, January 5

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 (Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 picks up with Ginny burdened with knowing that Georgia killed her stepdad Kenny, and she killed him to protect Ginny.

Ginny grows up as she learns to understand her mom and take back control of her life, while Georgia prefers to pretend that fateful night never happened.

Georgia is determined to climb the social Wellsbury ladder, but could her secret come out at the worst time?

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

The midseason finale of Doom Patrol sees the team rushing to save the world… again.

This time, it’s not just life as we know it on the line, it’s the team’s longevity, and that’s just not cool.

Ironically, with the return of The Fog, Jane may finally find her new purpose, while Larry and Brahma get right into it with the Bureau.

We never know what to expect from the Doom Patrol, but it’ll be something crazy whether it involves Butts or brains or Brinkes! Join us on a wild journey into the insane.

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

Law & Order promises to return strong, with an intense case involving a horrific murder that shocks Maroun -- and brings back memories of her painful past.

According to the spoiler video, the murder is similar to her sister’s case, leading Price to encourage Maroun to be the one to try the defendant in court.

But is that asking too much of her?

8:30/7:30c Ghosts (CBS)

There’s a new ghost on the block at Woodstone Manor!

Sam and Jay are thrilled to have found a new personal assistant for their growing business. However, the assistant comes with some serious baggage. Specifically, a new ghost that’s tied to their car.

What’s the story behind the new ghost? Will they be friendly or a new foe?

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

The BX9 Gang is back, and this time, they’re going to give Benson a beatdown right in front of her son!

Obviously, this case is high-priority, but it’s far from the only thing going on.

Fin helps the Bronx SVU clear their backlog, and Lieutenant Dixon crosses over from the mothership series to help translate for a deaf victim.

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

A social media influencer party ends with the brutal murder of a popular guest. Chris Park’s side hustle makes him uniquely qualified to lead the CSI team in their investigation. How will Chris do in this new role?

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

A desperate informant begs Stabler to help take down a dangerous gang that is terrorizing New York City -- could this be the same gang that’s messing with Benson over on SVU?

Meanwhile, Whelan might be in over his head with an undercover assignment -- why didn’t he leave it to Reyes? And will Bell’s new boss interfere with how the Organized Crime Unit is run?

Friday, January 6

8/7c S.W.A.T. (CBS)

20-Squad is back from hiatus, and it’s going to be as intense as ever.

A S.W.A.T. member’s family connection could be the key to stopping a series of random shootings, but who will it be?

Hondo prepares to finally meet Nichelle’s parents for the first time as Tan helps Luca with a sensitive situation.

The team seems to be dealing with some personal stuff when we come back to them, so make sure to tune in to see how it all goes down!

8/7c RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

New year. New network. New queens.

Sixteen new competitors are entering the Werk Room in the hopes of becoming America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Some will slay, others will stay, and someone might sashay away in the grand premiere. Anything is possible when prize money and the crown are on the line. Let the battles begin!

Plus, the legendary Ariana Grande will serve as the first super special guest judge of the season. Our 2023 is ready for this dose of fierce fabulousness.

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

Our favorite law enforcement family is back, and so is Joe Hill, the relative the Reagans never knew they had!

This time around, Joe and Frank work together to correct an insult to the memory of Joe’s father, while Erin and Henry bust a scam operation that targets senior citizens.

Meanwhile, Eddie and McNichols clash over a…stolen puppy? There has to be more to this story than that!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.