Annie Wersching Tributes: Kiefer Sutherland, Paul Wesley, and More Say Goodbye

Annie Wersching died at age 45 over the weekend following a battle with cancer.

The sad news of her passing led to tributes from many of her co-stars.

Wersching had a pivotal role on 24 for two seasons, starring opposite Kiefer Sutherland.

Sutherland took to Twitter to pay tribute to his scene-stealing co-star shortly after the news broke on Sunday.

"The world lost a light today," the actor, 56, wrote, noting that Wersching "was one of the greatest actors I've ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend."

"My heart breaks for her young family," Sutherland said.

"May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was."

Wersching appeared in the penultimate season of The Vampire Diaries as Damon and Stefan's mother, Lily Salvatore.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Annie Wersching," Paul Wesley shared on Twitter.

"She was a wonderful and talented person I was lucky enough to know."

"Please consider contributing to the GoFundMe page set up in her name," he wrote.

Annie's Timeless co-star Abigail Spencer shared a tribute of her own.

"My darling @anniewersching. The best scene partner. My arch #Timeless nemesis where we could barely keep a straight face," the statement from Abigail reads.

"This is a devastating loss to our community," wrote the former Suits actress on Sunday amid news of Wersching's death."

"She was the backbone of many of your favorite shows & ours. The ringer. When you needed someone to come in and kick ass or elevate a story line or your life line: call Annie."

"This is so hard… Steve… no words," Spencer said.

"Sending you & the boys heaps of love & support. Please, please #Timeless fans if you can donate to the #GoFundMe page started by @officialevercarradine please do ... Her family needs all the love and support we can generate. Her spirit is all around and transcends time & space. Lucy ❤️'s Emma."

Wersching played Tess in the Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us.

Neil Druckman posted a tribute.

"Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away," it reads.

"We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones," he added.

"Just the saddest news about Annie Wersching. She was a beautiful light & a FORCE," said Dana Delaney.

"When we met, I thought she was a stunt woman, she was so scary good. It turned out she was just a phenomenal woman," the Mayor of Kingstown star wrote.

"Let's help honor her by supporting her young family."

The link to the fundraiser for Annie's husband and three sons can be found here.

May Annie Wersching rest in peace.

