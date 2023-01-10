Fatal Attraction: Paramount+ Drops First Look and Premiere Date for New Series

Paramount+ will introduce viewers to its take on Fatal Attraction later this year.

The highly-anticipated series will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France.

The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date.

Following the premiere, the remaining six episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada and on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France.

"Fatal Attraction is a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone," according to Paramount+.

"The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control."

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker, and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.

Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes.

The first-look photos certainly take viewers into the world of the series.

Paramount+ also announced premiere dates for School Spirits (March 9), Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (April 6), and Rabbit Hole (March 26).

Paramount+ has plenty of exciting projects on the horizon for the next few months, including Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack, in addition to the above-mentioned shows.

What are your thoughts on the first-look photos?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.