From Season 2, A Spy Among Friends Get Premiere Dates at MGM+

MGM+ (formerly EPIX) will launch in the U.S. on January 15.

The rebranded streaming service had an appearance at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour Tuesday, and we got some premiere dates for new and returning shows.

We already knew Godfather of Harlem would start the rebrand, with the third season premiering on January 15.

Murf the Surf follows on February 5, while A Spy Among Friends will arrive on March 12.

From Season 2, meanwhile, will touch down on April 23.

Created by John Griffin (Crater) and produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones) and Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe), the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.

Harold Perrineau (Lost) leads the cast alongside Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair), Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Van Helsing), and Simon Webster (Strays).

Also starring is Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad.

A Spy Among Friends is based on the New York Times best-selling novel written by Ben Macintyre.

The six-episode limited series dramatizes the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby.

The latter became the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. Philby's deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American intelligence.

The series stars Adrian Edmondson, Anna Maxwell Martin, Damian Lewis, Guy Pearce, and Stephen Kunken.

Additionally, MGM+ has picked up a second season of the Tom Blyth-fronted drama Billy the Kid.

The series comes from creator and writer Michael Hirst, who executive produces alongside Donald De Line, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey.

MGM+ has also announced The Emperor of Ocean Park, Hoodlum, Earth Abides, American Classic, Ark, Hollywood Black, Hot Stuff, The Devil Within, Wonderland Murders &The Secret History of Hollywood are on the development slate.

"It's a new beginning for our service, as we introduce MGM+ and its distinctive brand promise to viewers on January 15," said Michael Wright, head of MGM+.

"MGM+ will deliver on its iconic and beloved studio legacy, with cinematic, sophisticated, and transportive storytelling that audiences love."

"We are growing our rich library of content, comprised of original television series and blockbuster films that celebrate the MGM brand."

Check out a teaser released by MGM+ below

