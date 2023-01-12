Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12 Review: The Family Business

Get ready for a romance roller coaster. It's a night of broken hearts and relationship drama on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 12.

Between Freddie's breakup over water and Sasappis's cheating fears, Woodstone Manor has recently had its fair share of dating disasters. And that's not even including Bela's rom-com revival on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 10.

At least we still have Sam and Jay to balance out the strong couples.

"The Family Business" kept the flow going where we left things off on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 11. Everything from the plot to the characters felt like a natural next step right after Freddie got hired.

The pacing didn't feel disjointed or standalone, as if we were jumping into an episode sometime later.

And there were plenty of callbacks to develop characters and explore potential plots. Like Sasappis's crush on Jessica or the surprising hookup between Hetty and Trevor. (They finally talked about it!)

It's nice to have a balance of standalone episodes and these continued plots.

The show gets to cover many different moments of the year while also keeping the flow steady; letting the characters develop over a shorter time, which shows more growth as a whole.

In this case, Ghosts wants us to see something specific, like the development of Freddie's time at Woodstone Manor.

Did you agree with Hetty's advice that Sam should stay out of Freddie's (and any employee's) life?

It's a tough call that had good arguments on both sides. Sam should get to learn a bit more about Freddie as his boss; he's their only employee and they'll be working together for a long time. It would be awkward if they didn't bond over anything.

Flower: Security camera? That’s creepy. I don’t want to be watched.

Pete: Flower, you’re invisible.

Sam only gave her thoughts on what she would do, which wasn't bad advice. She couldn't have known that it would turn out bad.

And only two people argued that night: Freddie and his girlfriend. There's no telling how it went or what else they said to each other. The outcome can't be blamed on one moment or Sam.

In Hetty's case, her reasoning had some weight, albeit with horrible wording.

Don't get me wrong, her examples worked against her case big time! And she lashed out too quickly when she didn't get her way. If she wanted to push Sam in the opposite direction, she did that marvelously well.

Trevor: I was joking! I wasn’t turned on at all.

Hetty: My friend, that lie would be a lot easier to sell … with some pants on.

Trevor: That’s involuntary. Don’t read into it.

[He looks down at his crotch]

Though, she was right that Sam shouldn't get too involved.

Freddie is her employee, and she can't let the lines blur too much to make him forget that. She can learn about his life and be friendly, but they still have a job to do, regardless if he got dumped. Her business has to come first since it affects everyone.

Where Hetty started losing her argument was the sabotage against Freddie. Did it have to get to the point of messing up the booking system?

Teaching Sam a lesson to listen to her would've only helped her in the short run. Sure, Sam would've chastised Freddie for the system and become more of a boss, but the countless overbookings could've ruined the reputation of Woodstone Manor.

And the business is essential for everyone who lives there, including the ghosts. Take away the business, and Sam/Jay will have to leave!

Luckily, Hetty and Trevor didn't cause much damage. The last thing we need is for the business to hit another major roadblock just after hitting a good momentum.

Even with all the booking drama, "The Family Business" was a good episode for Hetty.

Regrets can be troubling for ghosts, and we learned one of Hetty's biggest regrets that shaped her story. The flashbacks gave good context to her sadness and made her a more sympathetic character. Hetty isn't just about era jokes and a snobby demeanor but a person who longs to be a better family member.

Sam: Freddie, I can’t tell you how much we appreciate all the work you’ve been doing. I honestly don’t know how we got along with you.

I loved her apology scene with Sam because both characters opened up to each other about what they were missing. And how troubling their past family relationships had affected them.

They felt like family members instead of a clairvoyant and a ghost, which was nice because Sam and Hetty are family members!

Elsewhere at Woodstone Manor, Sasappis's dating bumps with Jessica were a nice problem for the couple to overcome.

Neither made their relationship/flirtation official, so it felt very relatable to have fears of the other person dating someone else. Sasappis never dated in the modern age; he never had to deal with the uncertainty of what could've been.

If he had just talked it out with Jessica sooner or felt more confident within himself, he could've had more control over his fears.

Sasappis: My girlfriend lives in his car.

Thorfinn: There she lives in a land ship.

Alberta: He just said, “car.” You can’t repeat cars like you don’t want to learn?!

Thorfinn: Thor don’t like your hat.

Besides, if Jessica was more into the model or the fireman, Sasappis might never have known. They didn't make things official and were still early enough to date other people.

I'm happy they worked things out, though. They looked so cute together; Sasappis could barely hold in his smile.

Last Thoughts From Woodstone Manor:

How will Freddie react to seeing the laptop keys move on their own? We might finally get an answer if he discovers the place is haunted.



Hetty and Trevor are totally going to hook up again one day! She shut it down, but there was still chemistry brewing between them.



Once again, Pete came in to save the day with good advice and a story.



Freddie should've taken a personal day after getting dumped. He was not in the right mind space to get back to work after a night like that.

