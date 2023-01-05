Jeremy Renner Shares Spirit-Lifting “Spa Moment” From ICU Hospital Bed

Jeremy Renner is keeping fans updated on his recovery following the New Year's Day snowplow accident that landed him in the hospital.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor shared on Instagram a video that showed him getting a scalp massage while lying on a hospital bed.

"ICU spa moment to lift my spirits," Renner captioned the video.

"Thank you, mama. Thank you, sister. Thank all for you. For your love," the actor added of the support he's received since the accident.

"That was the first shower in definitely a week or so," he says, adding:

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

"Gross."

Renner also shared the video on his Twitter account with a different caption.

"A "not no [sic] great" ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much," the caption reads.

Renner was clearing snow on New Year's Day following a night of snowstorms in Washoe County.

"Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner's personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference earlier this week.

"Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistonBully, or Snowcat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds, in an effort to get his vehicle moving.

"After successfully towing his vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistonBully to speak to his family member," Balaam continued.

"At this point, it was observed that the PistonBully started to roll."

"In an effort to stop the rolling PistonBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get in the driver's seat of the PistonBully."

"Based on our investigation, it is at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistonBully."

Renner previously addressed the incident on social media earlier this week.

He shared a photo from his hospital bed alongside the following caption.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote.

"I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Renner's Marvel co-stars lit up the post's comments section with well-wishes.

"Speedy recovery buddy," replied Chris Hemsworth.

"Sending love your way!"

"Tough as nails. Love you buddy," added Chris Evans.

"Continued prayers your way brutha," Chris Pratt added.

The Russo Brothers, who directed Renner in Marvel tentpoles like Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, posted, "Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery."

Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in the MCU, also showed support for the actor, writing, "Close but no cigar. You're blessed. Quick recovery, brother."

We wish Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.