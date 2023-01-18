Marilu Henner Joins NCIS: Los Angeles as Kilbride's Ex-Wife

Marilu Henner is joining the NCIS universe.

TV Line reported this week that the actress had joined the cast of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Henner is set to appear in a guest-starring role on an episode airing Sunday, February 26, as Kilbride's (Gerald McRaney) wife, Elizabeth.

Marilu Henner attends the 2022 American Theatre Wing Gala: Honoring Antionette Perry And Celebrating Women In The Theatre

In the episode, Elizabeth visits her ex-husband to find out whether he's interested in reconnecting with his son.

It's unclear whether the episode will feature flashbacks, but learning more about Kilbride's past would be fun.

Marilu Henner visits the SiriusXM Studios

He's been a big part of the series, so it's something fans would likely enjoy.

Henner has appeared in several big projects during her career, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Evening Shade, Taxi, and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

Additional TV credits include Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Apprentice All Stars, and Dancy With the Stars.

Henner is also attached to star in Disney's Haunted Mansion movie and Rock & Doris Try to Write a Movie.

Marilu Henner arrives at Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer

NCIS: Los Angeles is currently airing its 14th season on CBS.

The series recently enjoyed multi-year high ratings, thanks to a crossover with NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i.

All three shows reached highs, making it clear that there will be plenty more crossovers on the agenda should the trio land renewals.

It would probably be a good idea to air all three shows on one night. The One Chicago and Law & Order universes have both turned in solid ratings airing together.

In Reserve - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9

NCIS: Los Angeles also stars Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and LL Cool J.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Are you excited about delving into Kilbride's past?

Hit the comments.

Attacks on Oligarchs - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9

Remember, you can watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

