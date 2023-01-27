Pamela Anderson Slams Pam & Tommy Series as a 'Halloween Costume'

Pamela Anderson is speaking out about the infamous limited series Pam & Tommy.

The Hulu miniseries was made without the involvement of Anderson, and the actress and model called the crew behind the scenes "a--holes."

The series starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan, but Anderson was never approached to be involved or give her permission for such a personal subject matter.

In a new interview with Variety, Anderson said the show was "salt on the wound."

"You still owe me a public apology."

Anderson said she had nothing against James and invited her to the premiere of her Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story.

"I think it's hard to play somebody when you don't know the whole picture," Pamela said.

"I've got nothing against Lily James. I think that she's a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job."

"But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me."

Anderson said that ex-husband Tommy Lee sent a note when the series came out.

"Don't let this hurt you like it did the first time," she recalled, adding that Lee had "heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again."

"I don't think he was portrayed kindly," Anderson added. "I just know that I refuse to watch it."

While Anderson refuses to watch the series, she said she couldn't escape billboards featuring James and Stan.

"It just looked like a Halloween costume to me," she said.

Pamela is set to release her memoir "Love, Pamela" on January 31.

It will be released in conjunction with her Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story.

An excerpt from the book was shared earlier this month, with Pamela claiming that her Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen flashed her on the first day of filming.

