The Flash Confirms Three Returning Stars for Final Season

at .

The ninth and final season of The Flash premieres Wednesday, February 8, at 8 p.m.

That much we've known for a while now, but some details remained under wraps about the last hurrah for the Scarlet Speedster ... until now.

The CW on Tuesday revealed David Ramsey (John Diggle aka Spartan), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork) would all return.

Pushed To Their Limits - The Flash

“As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans.” said executive producer Eric Wallace of Ramsey's return, according to TV Line.

“Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each-and every time is truly inspiring."

Diggle - The Flash Season 7 Episode 16

"So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season!"

"So, get ready for a very emotional reunion as John Diggle aka Spartan helps protect Central City alongside Team Flash one, last time.”

Lonsdale is returning for the first time since The Flash Season 5.

“We’re so happy to reunite with the incredibly talented Keiynan Lonsdale as a part of The Flash’s final season. Because Kid Flash isn’t just another speedster—he’s a beloved part of our Team Flash family,” said Wallace of Lonsdale's return. 

Diggle and Barry - The Flash Season 7 Episode 16

“So as soon as we knew he was coming back, we set out to create a special and heartfelt story for his return."

"The result is a brilliant performance from Keiynan that showcases a side of Wally West you’ve never seen before.”

As for Ramamurthy, this will be his first appearance since The Flash Season 6.

“Ever since Sendhil turned in such a brilliantly haunting and unforgettable performance as the tortured Ramsey Rosso in Season Six, we’ve been looking for a way to bring him back,” said Wallace.

Ramsey Rosso - The Flash Season 6 Episode 3

“We also knew we wanted to have Ramsey play a part in Flash’s final race. Fortunately, everything came together and now the villainous Bloodwork’s return will set into motion one of the Flash’s wildest and most emotional adventures yet.”

The CW announced last year that its last Arrowverse series would conclude in early 2023.

It was announced last year that Batwoman's Javicia Leslie would be joining the cast, as well as Supergirl's Nicole Mains.

What are your thoughts on the returning faces?

Don't Mess with Me! - The Flash Season 3 Episode 1

Hit the comments below.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Flash Quotes

Iris: He's on my three list.
Barry: What's a three list?
Iris: My list of three guys I'm allowed to cheat on Eddie with. You usually don't meet people on your list but now here he is and I just cannot stop staring at him.

Gypsy: It had to be today.
Cisco: Why today?
Gypsy: Because today is 1/1/1 day!
Cisco: 1-1-what?!
Gypsy: 1/1/1 day!
Cisco: What is that?!
Gypsy: 1/1/1 day on my Earth is...it's the day that you celebrate with the one you love! Alright?! It's one soul plus one soul equals one soul.
Cisco: That is...so zappy.
Gypsy: Yes it's zappy, it's stupid, it's smoopy, but there is something about you that makes me want to do stupid smoopy things. And I hate the word smoopy and people who use it.
Cisco: Wow, that is the sweetest and angriest thing you have ever said to me!

The Flash

The Flash Photos

Game Over for The Flash
Best Reboots Cover Photo - The Flash
Iris on Season 8 - The Flash
The Flash Is Reeling
Fight of Their Lives - The Flash
Cecile's Powers - The Flash

The Flash Videos

The Flash Season 6 Trailer Offers First Look at Sendhil Ramamurthy as New Villain!
The Flash Season 6 Trailer Offers First Look at Sendhil Ramamurthy as New Villain!
Elseworlds Trailer: Time for a Reality Check!
Elseworlds Trailer: Time for a Reality Check!
The Flash Promo: What Happened to Barry Allen?
The Flash Promo: What Happened to Barry Allen?
  1. The Flash
  2. The Flash Confirms Three Returning Stars for Final Season