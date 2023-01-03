The Flash Confirms Three Returning Stars for Final Season

The ninth and final season of The Flash premieres Wednesday, February 8, at 8 p.m.

That much we've known for a while now, but some details remained under wraps about the last hurrah for the Scarlet Speedster ... until now.

The CW on Tuesday revealed David Ramsey (John Diggle aka Spartan), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork) would all return.

“As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans.” said executive producer Eric Wallace of Ramsey's return, according to TV Line.

“Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each-and every time is truly inspiring."

"So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season!"

"So, get ready for a very emotional reunion as John Diggle aka Spartan helps protect Central City alongside Team Flash one, last time.”

Lonsdale is returning for the first time since The Flash Season 5.

“We’re so happy to reunite with the incredibly talented Keiynan Lonsdale as a part of The Flash’s final season. Because Kid Flash isn’t just another speedster—he’s a beloved part of our Team Flash family,” said Wallace of Lonsdale's return.

“So as soon as we knew he was coming back, we set out to create a special and heartfelt story for his return."

"The result is a brilliant performance from Keiynan that showcases a side of Wally West you’ve never seen before.”

As for Ramamurthy, this will be his first appearance since The Flash Season 6.

“Ever since Sendhil turned in such a brilliantly haunting and unforgettable performance as the tortured Ramsey Rosso in Season Six, we’ve been looking for a way to bring him back,” said Wallace.

“We also knew we wanted to have Ramsey play a part in Flash’s final race. Fortunately, everything came together and now the villainous Bloodwork’s return will set into motion one of the Flash’s wildest and most emotional adventures yet.”

The CW announced last year that its last Arrowverse series would conclude in early 2023.

It was announced last year that Batwoman's Javicia Leslie would be joining the cast, as well as Supergirl's Nicole Mains.

What are your thoughts on the returning faces?

Hit the comments below.

Check out the teaser below.

