The Flash: Coming to an End!

After months of rumors, we finally have confirmation that The Flash is ending.

The CW announced Monday that the beloved superhero drama will conclude with its forthcoming ninth season.

The series missed out on a fall launch for the 2022-23 season, leading to even more questions about its future.

What's more, the final season will consist of just 13 episodes.

Production is slated to get underway in September.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement Monday.

“So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week."

"So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

Fans are getting one extra season than many anticipated, with many believing Season 8 could be the end as several key players were at the end of their contracts.

However, in recent months, The CW and Warner Bros. TV locked in more cast members.

The Flash was The CW's second show set in the Arrowverse, helping the network create its sprawling DC tv universe.

It is also the longest-running show in the franchise.

The CW, which is exploring a sale, canceled the bulk of its scripted roster earlier this year. 

The network still has All American and its spinoff, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, and Walker on tap for next season.

New series include Gotham Knights, Walker: Independence and Supernatural prequel The Winchesters.

The network is looking to imports to help fill the void left by the demise of some of its most popular shows.

Riverdale has also been renewed for a seventh -- and final -- season, which is also banished to midseason.

What are your thoughts on the endgame?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

