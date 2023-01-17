The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 Review: Death Notice

There's so much to celebrate right now!

Who is more excited at the moment? The Chenford fans who got to see the couple work through an obstacle and reward themselves with some hot sexytimes, or the Angela and Wesley fans after she revealed that they're expecting again?

A lot happened on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12, including a fun cameo by Kelly Clarkson, but it was a strong installment for many characters.

They're playing it low and slow with this Elijah reveal and the effects that it'll have on Angela and Wesley. It feels like this arc will simmer for a bit before we see any significant payoff from it, at least a favorable one from our perspective.

The mere threat of Elijah and what he can do is enough to have Angela and Wesley unravel at the seams, and both are willing to go to some lengths to get Elijah out of their hair.

Wesley's attempt to hit up Nyla wasn't entirely unexpected from him. He has a lot on his mind. He's proven before that he tries to get ahead of things for his family's sake, even if his choices are sometimes foolish.

But Angela's deceitfulness with Nyla was an interesting turn of events for her.

Angela: I owe you an apology.

Harper: Definitely. Permalink: I owe you an apology.

Permalink: I owe you an apology.

She and Nyla have such a strong partnership and friendship that they often seem unshakeable. One can imagine how frustrating and hurtful it was for Nyla that Angela misled her by orchestrating this surveillance of Serrano that took up the entire day and night.

Not telling Nyla about Serrano's connection to Elijah was a crappy thing to do. She put both their jobs on the line with that stunt. Nyla didn't even have a heads up about any of it or a proper choice in the manner.

The worst-case scenario would've been Nyla talking Angela out of it. Either way, it played out -- Nyla would've had Angela's back and her best interest at her, and Angela knows that.

The apology scene was one of the strongest of the hour. The dynamic between those two women is one for the books, full of genuine respect for each other and care.

It's not often that you see Angela so vulnerable and able to admit that she's wrong and express how afraid she is about everything.

Nyla understands her in a way that no other character on the show does and can, and that's what makes the more honest moments between the two so great because, through them, we see the other sides of these characters, too.

Angela is afraid, and she has every right to be. Elijah has so much unknown and how that can affect her family. She's terrified that she'll lose Wesley.

She's a mother who is terrified of what could happen to her child, and she has another kid on the way that she didn't plan. It's a lot to process.

The joke about Wesley manifesting another kid was funny, but there is a part of me that hates that pregnancy came to fruition when Angela wasn't ready for it. She finally feels like she has a grasp on her job and is doing what she loves.

She's figured out motherhood and being a wife, a detective, and a friend, too. Her life has a balance that took work to execute. Now that gets upended again with a baby on the way.

But a child coming in such a stressful situation also is nervewracking to think about because of everything Angelas has going on. Would it be too dark for the series to explore something like a miscarriage? I wouldn't put it past them.

For now, we can hope that the Evers-Lopez family will be okay and get through all these changes, good and bad, as they have everything else.

The return of Oscar made for a fun storyline in parts, and it didn't cross paths with Wesley once.

Oscar also brought about the return of Molly Quinn, and Castle reunions are always a treat. Quinn and Fillion's scene where they spoke about fathers was a good reminder of how great a dad Richard Castle was.

Oscar is such a terrible person, but he's also funny, so it makes him entertaining to watch.

Of course, he'd find a way to use giving his daughter a kidney to serve his own self-interest, but he damn near regretted it with the various attempts on his life the whole time.

Celina getting into Oscar's head with her ominous predictions of death was a fun way to play with her quirks, and it had the desired effect on Oscar.

And his daughter got the kidney she needed, so it was a win all-around, except for the people who wanted the guy dead.

Did anyone else think he'd find a way to escape when Bailey came in with those giant blue scissors hanging on her belt? I'm grateful that was a misdirect.

The Chenford of it out continues to be great because they handle this relationship pretty well. They're putting a lot of thought into so many different aspects of it.

Lucy: Tonight is the night.

Tim: Oh, really? My place or yours? Permalink: Oh, really? My place or yours?

Permalink: Oh, really? My place or yours?

Having to work together for the first time as partners after dating was a change. Initially, it seemed like Lucy was looking for a problem where there wasn't one.

To say Tim was taking it easy on her would mean that she hadn't noticed how he's been doing that for a while. It was like she failed to see that their friendship before dating was strong enough to have influenced how Tim behaved anyway.

Tim cared about and was attached to Lucy enough to probably behave similarly, trying to avoid turning her in after a mishap or not nitpicking every little thing about her.

And we already know how he gets any time her life is in danger. It's been that way since Rosalind.

But it's fair for Lucy to point out how their dating changes things. For a series to even be willing to address that rather than handwaving the power dynamic and how a dating couple probably shouldn't be paired up all the time because of how it'll affect them in the field.

Every other cop show completely ignores that in such a frustrating way that it never feels realistic.

Poor Tim didn't anticipate how far Lucy would go with one of her "Lucy Lessons." But he knew she was right in the end, and they were willing to discuss their options.

I love how they were willing to sacrifice something for the other and this relationship. It shows how committed they are to what they have and to one another.

Lucy was the more obvious and logical choice to leave, and she listed the reasons and was ready to take the necessary steps.

Presumably, she didn't even consider that Tim would ever take that court liaison gig, so it never even came up for her.

Even though I wish that Tim had spoken to Grey with Lucy about their relationship and also discussed his intentions to Lucy before he made a move, I can appreciate him taking these steps.

Grey suspected as much as he claimed, but he deserved to know the truth and trust that Chenford would handle things properly.

And if we can survive Nyla and Angela working as detectives somewhere else because of the overlap, it shouldn't be too hard to deal with Tim as a court liaison.

Although, a desk job doesn't suit him at all, and it also would mean less of Tim and Thorsen, which is a travesty. They are comedic gold together.

Tim is like The Rookie action figure. I can't imagine him not in the field, on the beat, hitting the streets the way he's always done. How long can this last for him?

They're slowly letting more people in on their relationship, which means whatever pathetic attempts they made to hide it don't have to happen anymore.

The whole ordeal amused Tamara, and, like most 'shippers, she wanted to know when they would take their relationship to the next step.

All that heat and passion? The sex was coming at some point.

They may have stumbled their way behind closed doors quickly, but they were hot while doing it. Good for them.

The chemistry is still strong between these two, and they're doing well with communication. Their exploration of this relationship without allowing it to consume the series is impressive.

Over to you, Rookie Fanatics. What are your thoughts on Tim relocating? Did you enjoy the return of Oscar? How do you feel about Angela's pregnancy? Hit the comments!

You can watch The Rookie online here via TV Fanatic.

Death Notice Review Editor Rating: 4.4 / 5.0 4.4 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 ( 4 Votes) 4.4 / 5.0

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.