Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 14 Review: Valentine's Day

Now that the cat is out of the bag, fans have been wondering if Janine and Gregory will finally reveal their feelings for each other.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 14 gave us the perfect opportunity with a Valentine's themed episode.

When Janine mysteriously gets a Valentine from a secret admirer, we all hoped it would be from Gregory. However, it was soon revealed that a rather precocious and aggressive student, Donnie, sent the Valentine.

Donnie takes the lead in their strange one-sided relationship -- bringing her snacks, organizing her desk, and proclaiming his feelings. It was awkward to watch Janine try to manage the infatuation.

So when Jacob overhears her talking about her admirer, he can't hold it in any longer and spills the beans. Her reaction was surprising -- she seemed to be in denial.

Janine: Gregory likes me?

Admittedly, Amber and Janine are night and day. Amber is very urban, cool, current, and audacious, while Janine is studious, passionate, somewhat shy, and awkward.

It really makes you wonder what Mr. Eddie's type is. He has dated Barbara's daughter, an overachiever, and now a student's mom, a vivacious trendsetter.

Janine: Yes, I did get your valentine. Thank you, Donnie, that was very kind of you. What if you made another valentine and give it to someone in your desk pod?

Janine doesn't consider her own feelings. Her first response is denial. She consistently displays an inability to see herself as a viable option as a love interest for Gregory.

Even when her co-workers tell her their mutual feelings are obvious, she still protests! When we think we will get an admission, he reveals his gift for Amber.

There was very little evidence from Gregory in this episode that he was interested in Janine. He did seem to give 100 % to Amber -- even though that gift was Janine-esque.

It was dorky, romantic, and just the type of gift Janine would love and appreciate.

The moment when Mo, Amber, Gregory, and Janine walked out of the school together, it was apparent that the wrong couples were together.

In her candid moment with the camera, Janine listed all the reasons they could be good together. This moment was raw and vulnerable, but she seemed to be looking for any way to discount Gregory's feelings for her.

It doesn't seem that they will be revealing their feelings anytime soon, with her in denial and Gregory giving his all to Amber.

Janine: Did I black out and rearrange my desk again?

Donnie: I saved this for you. Extra napkins are in the top left drawer.

Janine: Uh Donnie, did you straighten up my desk?

Elsewhere in the episode, we saw Jacob finally get some respect on his name! He's a passionate educator, and for the parent to discount his lessons because of his race was small-minded.

Ava, the hot dad pleaser, investigated Jacob's black history classes and was pleasantly surprised. It was not surprising that he dove into Black History fervently because his character has consistently been "woke" throughout the entire series.

In the end, Ava not only redeemed and defended Jacob to the Hot Dad but also developed an earnest and ambitious love for learning. Her desire to go back to school was a surprise win for Jacob because it validated his efficacy as a teacher and the content of his lessons.

Ava and Zach had tremendous chemistry. Zach acted as a sort of truth serum. She was honest with him before she was honest with herself.

Now if only Zach could use that on Janine.

It was also refreshing to see Jacob's relationship portrayed as healthy and loving. Jacob gets mildly mistreated at work, so seeing his boyfriend fawn over him is satisfying. We need more Zach.

Melissa and Barbara had their everyday cute work-wife moments. Melissa is nothing if she isn't threatening. She covered her hurt with threats, but seeing her boyfriend come through was refreshing.

Melissa: I swear if I find out he's dipping his chip in someone else's dip, it will be the last time he sells chips

Barbara: He will come through.

Quinta Brunson was outstanding on this episode. The series of emotions she displayed was complex and transcended the screen. There were moments when you could see her considering a life she could have.

We must remember this is a woman fresh out of an emotionally depleting relationship. There is the possibility of a healthy relationship, but fear took the lead in her response.

But it is easier to deny and prevent your heart from breaking. Barbara warned her against workplace romance, which also has to weigh on her mind.

It would be nice to hear Janine's feelings outright. She protested so much in this episode, but we know there are emotions. Hopefully, they can have this much-needed conversation before things get too serious with Mo or Amber.

Amber is beautiful, but she's not a good match for Gregory. Mo is just a placeholder or a rebound for Janine.

Janine: I think you forgot to put the gift in the gift bag.

Mo: The gift is the bag.

Janine: Oh. it was so shiny, I thought it was a shopping bag. But this is to put stuff in.

Their storyline is a fan favorite, but it is time to develop other story arcs. Because when they finally get together, what happens then for the show? What difficulties or issues could they face together, or would they be a perfect match?

They could break up and return to the same awkward, dorky tension we all love and crave, but the fans desire a happy ending for each character.

What did you all think of this episode of Abbott Elementary?

Did Janine protest too much when she found out about Gregory's feelings?

Do you see Amber and Gregory staying together even with their different values?

What exactly is Gregory's type? Who do you see making the first move?

Hit the comments below and share your thoughts!

Valentine's Day Review Editor Rating: 4.3 / 5.0 4.3 / 5.0

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 42 Votes) 4.3 / 5.0

Brandi Powell is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.