Bosch Universe Expands as Two New Spinoffs Enter Development

Showtime expanded the Dexter franchise, with several spinoffs entering development.

That same day, the premium cabler also confirmed spinoffs of Billions -- appropriately titled Millions and Trillions -- were in the works.

Now, Amazon Studios is expanding the universe is one of its most popular properties.

According to Deadline, the Bosch franchise is set to balloon with two new spinoffs entering development.

Shows focused on star Jamie Hector's Detective Jerry Edgar, and the yet-to-be-cast LAPD Detective Renee Ballard are in the mix.

We have some plot details below.

Untitled J. Edgar show

A police drama following Harry Bosch's former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami.

In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past.

EPs: Michael Connelly, Larry Andries.

The producing team on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, and co-executive producer Jasmine Russ.

Untitled Renee Ballard show

Logline: Detective Renee Ballard is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division.

Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community.

Having learned from retired ally and mentor Harry Bosch, Renee does things her way – solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD.

EPs: Michael Connelly, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood. The producing team on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, and co-executive producer Jasmine Russ.

Bosch was a huge hit for Prime Video, airing from 2014-2021 and headlined by Titus Welliver.

Welliver went on to star in Bosch Legacy, a follow-up that launched in May 2022.

The second season is in the works and should be on the air this year.

That show airs on Prime Video's free ad-supported service Amazon Freevee.

