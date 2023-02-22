Judge Greg Mathis Announces Return to TV, Days After Syndicated Series Cancellation

Now, this is a turn of events we did not expect.

Just days after Warner Bros. Discovery canceled Judge Mathis after decades on the air, comes a surprising announcement:

Mathis will headline a new series in the fall.

According to reports, Mathis Court with Judge Mathis is in the works for a fall 2023 bow.

Allen Media Group is pitching the first-run one-hour series for broadcast, cable, and distribution platforms.

"Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, and Judge Eboni K. Williams," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, in a statement with Variety.

News of the cancellation of Judge Mathis alongside The People's Court was a surprise.

While the ratings had sagged for both shows in recent years, they were still strong performers.

Judge Mathis has been on the air since 1999, and the cancellation meant Greg Mathis would be the second longest-serving judge in TV courtroom history.

"For years I've proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can't think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter," said Judge Greg Mathis of the new series to Variety.

"Byron and I are both from Detroit and it's exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his 8 court shows – who are the best of the best."

News of Mathis' return will be welcomed by his legion of fans.

Daytime TV is in a bit of a transitional period at the moment. Dr. Phil is wrapping his run, The Ellen Show is over, and several other shows are concluding.

