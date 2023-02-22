Judge Greg Mathis Announces Return to TV, Days After Syndicated Series Cancellation

at .

Now, this is a turn of events we did not expect.

Just days after Warner Bros. Discovery canceled Judge Mathis after decades on the air, comes a surprising announcement:

Mathis will headline a new series in the fall.

udge Mathis attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala

According to reports, Mathis Court with Judge Mathis is in the works for a fall 2023 bow.

Allen Media Group is pitching the first-run one-hour series for broadcast, cable, and distribution platforms.

Judge Greg Mathis attends the Public Counsel's Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner

"Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, and Judge Eboni K. Williams," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, in a statement with Variety.

News of the cancellation of Judge Mathis alongside The People's Court was a surprise.

While the ratings had sagged for both shows in recent years, they were still strong performers.

Judge Mathis has been on the air since 1999, and the cancellation meant Greg Mathis would be the second longest-serving judge in TV courtroom history.

Judge Mathis attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala

"For years I've proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can't think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter," said Judge Greg Mathis of the new series to Variety.

"Byron and I are both from Detroit and it's exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his 8 court shows – who are the best of the best."

News of Mathis' return will be welcomed by his legion of fans.

Daytime TV is in a bit of a transitional period at the moment. Dr. Phil is wrapping his run, The Ellen Show is over, and several other shows are concluding.

Judge Greg Mathis receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

What are your thoughts on this potential new series?

Are you ready for more Judge Mathis?

Hit the comments below.

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch February 18, 2023
What to Watch February 11, 2023
What to Watch February 4, 2023
What to Watch January 28, 2023
Accused, Teen Wolf The Movie, Shrinking
What to Watch January 14, 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Judge Greg Mathis Announces Return to TV, Days After Syndicated Series Cancellation