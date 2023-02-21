NCIS, CSI: Vegas, Seven More Shows Renewed as Three Beloved Dramas in Limbo

CBS is getting a head start on the 2023-24 TV season with nine more renewals.

Veteran dramas CSI: Vegas, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai'i have landed renewals for next season.

On the unscripted front, The Amazing Race, Lingo, Survivor, Tough as Nails, 48 Hours, and 60 Minutes.

CBS previously renewed freshman dramas So Help Me Todd and Fire Country, as well as veteran comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishola.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall."

While all of the above shows have been renewed, CBS has yet to make a decision on Blue Bloods, SWAT, and East New York.

While the three shows never made the cut for the mass renewals, there's a chance they could all be renewed as we approach upfronts in May.

The networks have been making earlier decisions this year due to a possible writers and directors strike, which could shutter TV production across the U.S.

Renewing shows earlier allows them to get back into production earlier, meaning they will have some episodes banked for next season should the strikes go ahead.

Blue Bloods is usually a lock for renewal, but any show this late in can face an uphill battle to close deals for renewal.

Budgets expand as series continue, thanks in large part to cast salaries.

We should get definite word on the Friday drama's future sooner rather than later because CBS will want to craft a series finale should the show conclude.

The network recently canceled NCIS: Los Angeles after 14 seasons, with the series finale set for Sunday, May 14.

S.W.A.T. is a lock for renewal, while East New York could go either way.

The freshman drama took a hit with its recent return to the air.

The most surprising renewal was CSI: Vegas. The series has dipped in the ratings this season and is showing no signs of growth.

However, CBS touted the series' digital success when it was picked up for a second season, so the show may bring in post-airdate viewing for the network.

NCIS is entering its unprecedented 21st season and will continue to have its companion, NCIS: Hawai'i, around for crossover opportunities

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.