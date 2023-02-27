The Residence: Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, & More Join Shondaland Netflix Drama

Shondaland's latest mystery drama has an excellent cast.

Netflix on Monday revealed 11 cast members joining the new series.

Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us), Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl), and Ken Marino (Party Down) have joined the cast, according to THR.

Also starring is Edwina Findley (If Loving You Is Wrong, The Wire), Molly Griggs (Servant), Al Mitchell (Stranger Things, Ozark), Dan Perrault (American Vandal), Bronson Pinchot (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Your Honor), and Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery).

They Join Orange is the New Black's Uzo Aduba, who was revealed to be headlining the show.

"132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner," the logline reads.

"The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion."

The series is based on Kate Anderson Brower's book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.

Netflix handed out a straight-to-series order for the project in March 2023.

Shondaland has given the streaming service big hits like Bridgerton and Inventing Anna.

The company is also no stranger to White House-set dramas. Scandal was a massive hit for ABC from 2012 - 2018.

Shonda Rhimes executive produces alongside Betsy Beers alongside Paul William Davies (Scandal, For the People).

THR notes that the series is still casting for the role of the show's president.

With the success of Shondaland's other series on Netflix, it will be fun to see where The Residence fits in.

The plot sounds great, and the cast is shaping up to be one of the strongest on the small screen.

What are your thoughts on the cast?

Are you excited about this project?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.