TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Goes Low; Night Court Stabilizes

at .

9-1-1: Lone Star might be an improvement on The Resident on Tuesdays at 8 p.m., but moving to a new night has harmed the 9-1-1 spinoff.

9-1-1: Lone Season 4 Episode 5 had 3.4 million (read post-mortem) viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo -- marking series lows.

Accused followed with 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

Defending Marjan - 9-1-1: Lone Star

After weeks of freefalling ratings, NBC's Night Court finally stabilized in total viewers.

The revival comedy had 3.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The Look - Night Court Season 1 Episode 7

American Auto followed with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, while two episodes of La brea averaged 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

La Brea has already snagged a pickup for Season 3, which is poised to be the end of the sinkhole drama.

Over on ABC, The Rookie (4 million/0.5 rating), The Rookie: Feds (2.5 million/0.3 rating), and Will Trent (2.5 million/0.3 rating).

On CBS, FBI (6.7 million/0.5 rating), International (5.1 million/0.3 rating), and Most Wanted (4.6 million/0.3 rating) were all down.

Armed Robberies - FBI Season 5 Episode 14

On The CW, The Winchesters inched up in total viewers to 372,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The series is not as strong as expected, and faces an uphill battle for renewal as The CW eyes some very big changes.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments below.

NBC Cheat Sheet: La Brea & Quantum Leap Are on the Bubble
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch February 18, 2023
What to Watch February 11, 2023
What to Watch February 4, 2023
What to Watch January 28, 2023
Accused, Teen Wolf The Movie, Shrinking
What to Watch January 14, 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Goes Low; Night Court Stabilizes