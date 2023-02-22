TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Goes Low; Night Court Stabilizes

9-1-1: Lone Star might be an improvement on The Resident on Tuesdays at 8 p.m., but moving to a new night has harmed the 9-1-1 spinoff.

9-1-1: Lone Season 4 Episode 5 had 3.4 million (read post-mortem) viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo -- marking series lows.

Accused followed with 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

After weeks of freefalling ratings, NBC's Night Court finally stabilized in total viewers.

The revival comedy had 3.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

American Auto followed with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, while two episodes of La brea averaged 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

La Brea has already snagged a pickup for Season 3, which is poised to be the end of the sinkhole drama.

Over on ABC, The Rookie (4 million/0.5 rating), The Rookie: Feds (2.5 million/0.3 rating), and Will Trent (2.5 million/0.3 rating).

On CBS, FBI (6.7 million/0.5 rating), International (5.1 million/0.3 rating), and Most Wanted (4.6 million/0.3 rating) were all down.

On The CW, The Winchesters inched up in total viewers to 372,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The series is not as strong as expected, and faces an uphill battle for renewal as The CW eyes some very big changes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.