What to Watch: Carnival Row, Star Trek Picard, Hello Tomorrow!

While most of you are excited about the Super Bowl, I'm excited about what follows -- Next Level Chef!

Star Trek: Picard and Carnival Row begin their final seasons this week, and Apple debuts a gem of a dramedy called Hello Tomorrow!

The 12th Victim on Showtime promises Caril Ann Fugate some long-overdue understanding. The 14-year-old girl was caught with Charles Starkweather after he killed her family and others, prompting the media to deem them the next Bonnie and Clyde, ruining her life forever.

Saturday, February 11

8/7c The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story (Lifetime)

Lifetime is back with another Ripped From the Headlines tell that will give you chills and have you admiring one woman’s resilience.

Kara Robinson, abducted from her friend’s backyard, endures 18 hours of sexual abuse by her captor (Orphan Black’s Kristian Bruun) before she successfully escapes while he’s asleep.

Shortly after, she suceeds in leading the police right to man who captured her, putting an end to his wickedness. It’s likely to be a tough watch, so viewer discretion is advised.

Sunday, February 12

10:30 ET (right after the Super Bowl) Next Level Chef (FOX)

Next Level Chef Season 1 took cooking competitions to the next level by adding an exciting new component: The best ingredients and culinary supplies vary by level.

Leave it to Chef Gordon Ramsay to invigorate the genre with Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais by his side as mentors for the contestants, who range from home cooks to professional chefs and everything in between.

Check out the promo below to find out how the show is kicking it up a notch for the sophomore season, earning its coveted post Super Bowl slot!

Monday, February 13

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

We’ve suffered through weeks of arguments and accusations, but now Chanel will catch Allie cheating. Alex’ll try to hide when Chanel comes through the door, but when Chanel finds out he’s in the apartment, Allie’ll be forced to tell the truth. Is this finally the end of the road for this disaster of a relationship?

Meanwhile, Jack and Jennifer will face off against Gwen and Xander, and EJ will take Nicole out for a Valentine’s Day dinner, only to end up sitting next to Eric and Sloan!

8/7c All American (The CW)

In an attempt to avoid one big life decision about his relationship with Olivia, Spencer decides to attend the Crenshaw combine with Jordan, even if it means having to avoid another big issue … being in the same place as Billy.

Meanwhile, Layla clashes with her father over a decision she made about Keating Records, Olivia contends with success behind a pseudonym, Preach gets a surprise visit from Amina and Asher receives some life-changing news.

Despite how the day begins, no one is prepared for how it ends.

8/7c Fantasy Island (FOX)

Fantasy Island meet Groundhog Day when a guest’s fantasy proposal is rejected, throwing everyone into a time loop where every wrong outcome gets a turn at bat.

Elena, also caught in the loop, explores her worst fears about her relationship with Javier. Will Ruby learn more about Isla?

What happens when a magical island is wish-blocked from fulfilling its purpose? Tune in and find out!

9/8c Alert: Missing Persons Unit (FOX)

Jason is starting to wonder if there’s something Sydney is hiding when it comes to Keither, while Keith is becoming increasingly more reckless and raising concerns.

Meanwhile, the MPU get caught up investigating a missing person case involving a twin who may be a murder suspect or a possible murder victim.

On a lighter note, Kemi devotes some time to helping C with his love life.

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

Ever since finding out they’re going to be parents, Shaun and Lea have been bouncing from one crisis to another. Next up: their fear that their personalities will clash too much once they’re parents and ruin their relationship.

Meanwhile, Glassman deals with the aftermath of his house fire -- will he end up moving in permanently with Shaun and Lea?

If you watch The Good Doctor for the medical stories, don’t worry; there’s one of those too. Lim has a patient with damaged lungs she needs to keep alive -- how is she going to do it?

Tuesday, February 14

8/7c FBI (CBS)

The team investigates the murder of a professional informant. He is found dead outside an abandoned factory in Red Hook. Also, Maggie reconnects with an old colleague and mentor.

8/7c Night Court (NBC)

It’s time to welcome the Justice Buddies and introduce some impressionable tweens to the court system! Gurgs’s nephew leads the adorable charge of young people, but are they truly there to learn?

Meanwhile, Olivia’s mini-me is a little too on-point. Will she risk the ire of the take-no-prisoners prosecutor just to make a name for herself?

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Carlos is missing, and T.K. is frantic to find him when the continuation of that shocking cliffhanger takes place.

The person who held Iris hostage now has Carlos, and it’s all hands on deck to track him down before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, Owen gets in even deeper with the Honor Dogs when the Feds force him to wear a wire, but are the Honor Dogs onto him?

8/7c The Rookie (ABC)

When you can’t beat them, you join them. It’s the approach Angela is taking when it comes to resolving their Elijah problem. When she offers to be his inside woman, it makes you wonder if she’s serious or has something up her sleeve.

Nolan’s attempts at settling his mother’s affairs don’t go as planned when he discovers she may have gotten herself into a bad situation with some shady people that he has to put an end to.

And with a Valentine’s Day episode, we have our fingers crossed that there will be some Chenford action!

9/8c La Brea (NBC)

The race to save Scott is on when the Exiles infiltrate the Clearing, threatening to kill him unless they find a sacred item.

Gavin and Sam lead the rescue attempt, joined by an old friend, whose return brings many questions.

Ty and Kira learn more about James’s next plan, which could alter everyone’s lives forever.

9/8c Love Trip: Paris (Freeform)

Have you ever wondered what Emily In Paris would like in a reality-series form? It’s okay if you have; we won’t judge… out loud.

Freeform’s new dating series gives us precisely that as a group of Americans relocate to the City of Love in hopes of finding true love. There will be some ups and downs, heartache, and lots of cringe moments. Just what fans of trashy reality television love most!

The series also features some queer couples, so there will be a little something for everyone. With a revolving door of hot prospects, you can guarantee you’ll find something to be entertained by with this one.

10/9c Will Trent (ABC)

While investigating something for Faith’s ex, the GBI stumbles across a double murder.

It quickly leads to a cyber-chase to investigate a software firm’s activity behind closed doors to find the perp.

Angie tries to secure more young girls to testify against the sex trafficker they’ve been trying to prosecute.

Wednesday, February 15

Rose Red (Netflix)

From the people who brought you Sex Education comes a new horror series all the way from the UK.

A ragtag crew of teens must survive a summer of terror after downloading an app that makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences.

And yes, your friends across the pond have already seen this one on BBC 3, so please don’t spoil it for the rest of us because the trailer looks like lots of fun!

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu)

It’s the final season of this hit Hulu series inspired by the famous hip-hop group chronicling their rise to success.

In its final season, the group is fresh off the massive success of their album, and the sky is the limit for them. The premiere has a six-month time jump as the group revels in all that they have accomplished, but their five-year plan may not be as attainable as they hoped.

Follow the journey one-last time for this Emmy-nominated series.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago Med is finally back! A storm hits the hospital, knocking out the power and threatening to take lives.

Meanwhile, OR 2.0 warns about surgeon fatigue, but has its ability to provide accurate info been impacted by the storm?

And Will presses Grace to bury her findings about efficiency so that they can provide better patient care while Asher rushes to the hospital to help Archer with a pregnant patient.

10/9c The Ark (SYFY)

Felix continues the investigation into the murderer, with the main lieutenants serving as the prime suspects.

Eva continues to try and salvage more water but deals with the repercussions of her life-altering decision to drain the engine coolants.

With only about four days of water left, will the crew continue to survive?

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Maggie and Gary have differing opinions about where to have their child, but Maggie’s home birth idea may backfire on her sooner than they anticipate.

Eddie and Sophie both step out on faith when it comes to entering the dating pool and connecting with new people. While Katherine may hit a snag in her relationship with Greta when they have opposing views on marriage.

Rome may learn quickly that Flo’s fears about Walter’s dementia may be right.

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Chapman enlists Voight’s help when an informant of hers goes missing and a drug runner long overdue for prison time is still roaming the streets.

In the interim, he uncovers something meant to be long buried about Chapman’s past that she doesn’t want revealed.

Voight has some moments of reflection that lead him to Olinsky’s grave.

Thursday, February 16

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

The highly-anticipated third season kicks off with Admiral Picard receiving a distress call from Dr. Beverly after over twenty years of literal radio silence.

Turning to his perennial Number One, William Riker, the two concoct a mad scheme to respond to her cry for help.

Two parts R.E.D., one part a starship-stealing Ocean’s Eleven, this is everything Next Generations fans have been waiting for. It’s an epic finale adventure decades in the making!

Wolf Pack (Paramount+)

Luna and Harlan need answers from Garrett after they realize he had a silver bullet all this time in the event he had to put them down.

Undoubtedly, the trust is broken, but something tells me Luna will be able to understand why he had to take this measure.

Blake and Everett will also be reeling after the revelation that they’re in a pack alongside Luna and Harlan, and, even worse, the killer wolf is now protecting them.

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

Are you ready for a case full of twists, turns, and cover-ups?

Cosgrove and Shaw are called to the scene of a mass shooting, but their investigation leads to the discovery that it’s an elaborate ruse to hide the fact that one person was the target.

And when the case gets to court, Price and Maroun have to deal with the sudden disappearance of security footage, leaving them only a reluctant witness who values their reputation more than helping the case..

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

If you’ve waited YEARS for a Fin-centered episode, don’t miss this week’s SVU!

It’s Fin’s 20th anniversary with SVU, but the happy celebration soon gives way to serious drama when a man from Fin’s time with Narcotics takes him hostage to right an old wrong.

Fin always said he left Narcotics when his partner took a bullet meant for him, so karma’s paying a visit -- or trying to.

Fin’s always been the one to rescue his teammates from these situations; will he talk the perp down himself, or will he need help from Benson?

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

The two weeks since Jet got thrown in a car trunk after blowing her own cover feels like two years! We’re finally going to learn her fate tonight.

While the team desperately searches for Jet before Seamus can kill her, Teddy escapes! What trouble is the youngest member of the Silas crime family going to cause now?

The news isn’t all bad; Bell finally gets a key piece of evidence in her case against Murphy. Take that, Deputy Inspector Thurman!

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The CSIs investigate the mysterious death of a competitive eating contestant.

Also, Chavez partners with Allie to prove where the mysterious silver ink notes have been coming from.

Having the two most important women in Folsom's life team up should be interesting.

Friday, February 17

Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV+)

In a retro-futuristic world, charismatic salesman Jack Billings (Emmy winner Billy Crudup) leads a team of fellow sales associates determined to revitalize their customers’ lives by hawking timeshares on the moon.

Hello Tomorrow! is a little gem of a show that asks the question: if your better life is always just one deal away, are you really living?

It’s a quirky dramedy that’s a lot of fun to watch and even better for those of us who have longed for the promised future that never materialized. Take a look!

The 12th Victim (Showtime)

This is a four-part docuseries that sheds new light on the infamous 1958 Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate murder case, in which the teenage couple was charged and convicted of brutally killing 11 victims at random.

Told through a stylistic blend of archival and recreated footage and countless film and television series inspired by the killings, it reexamines Fugate’s guilty verdict – who was 14 years old at the time of the killings – through a modern lens, questioning the media and judicial system’s treatment of her despite her self-proclaimed innocence.

We’ve seen this in its entirety, and it really makes you think about how women are still viewed in society today and whether our entertainment helps or hurts the real people behind the stories it tells.

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime)

Carnival Row returns after over three years for an extended second and final season!

The Row is tenser than ever, with Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a string of murders that threaten the very lives of the people he cares for. Vignette (Cara Delevingne) and The Black Ravens execute payback for injustices that also threaten her life in the world.

With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.