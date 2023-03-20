Caroline Manzo Reacts to Early Exit From Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

Caroline Manzo is speaking out for the first time about exiting The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip before filming wrapped.

Earlier this year, it was reported that her co-star, Brandi Glanville, had been removed from the series over unwanted kisses.

At the time, it was also revealed that Manzo had departed the series of her own volition following the incident.

"I can't say much, only because it's not good for my headspace, but it took a lot for me to go back [on a Housewives show]," Manzo said on New York Live while promoting her Food, Love, and Chaos cooking show, according to People.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star said she was "going back with the best of intentions, with the highest of hopes, to do something fun."

"I came home early. And at this point, I just truly don't have the space in my head to talk about it," the star said.

"So, I'd rather not but I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs and there'll be a lot said then."

Manzo admitted that the experience didn't turn out to be positive.

The reality TV star shot to fame for appearing on RHONJ throughout its first five seasons.

The fourth season of RHUGT is another season featuring ex-housewives from across the franchise, but there has been a lot of drama surrounding what really happened that triggered Brandi's removal from the show.

Peacock shared a statement shortly after news of the incident broke, revealing an investigation underway.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," Peacock and production company Shed Media said in the aforementioned statement.

"In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

Glanville, who also starred on Peacock's The Traitors, was not invited to attend the reunion taping for that show.

A statement from her representatives, shared by People, shed light on the situation.

In the statement, her rep said she "wanted nothing more than to attend The Traitors reunion."

"It has been one of Brandi's favorite projects."

"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," the statement continued.

"Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."

A premiere date has not been set for RHUGT Season 4.

