East New York Season 1 Episode 14 Review: Family Tithes

Talk about awkward!

Quinlan and Bentley called Regina to the projects on East New York Season 1 Episode 14 for what turned out to be an act of stupidity, only to catch a murder case.

One of the witnesses disliked that Quinlan and Bentley were cops or that Tiffany could face any consequences for stabbing her cousin in the neck. Is this going to undo the progress she's made with her neighbors?

Although Lorenzo made it sound like nobody liked Cody or thought Tiffany should be punished for killing him, he may have been talking only for himself.

Some other neighbors know Quinlan is a cop -- where has he been? And they've grudgingly begun to accept her or even see her as a friend.

Hopefully, it'll stay that way. Even if residents would rather handle problems themselves, wouldn't they rather live with cops that will try to find out who committed murders than ones that ignore significant crimes at the projects?

Bentley: Sorry to call you out here for nothing.

Regina: It's all right. Anytime shots are fired in a place where two of my officers are living, I need to know about it. Permalink: It's all right. Anytime shots are fired in a place where two of my officers are living, I...

Permalink: It's all right. Anytime shots are fired in a place where two of my officers are living, I...

One of the issues the community has with cops is that they show up quickly to arrest perpetrators who live at Raskin Gardens but take their sweet time about helping when someone there reports a crime.

Quinlan's behavior demonstrates that the lack of interest in protecting residents from killers and other violent people is a thing of the past.

The case itself wasn't hard to figure out. Cody was a partier mooching off his disabled grandmother and annoying the neighbors with his antics.

Lorenzo and Tiffany were the two people most likely to have had anything to do with the killing, and Lorenzo was out because he'd threatened Cody right before Cody's death.

One of the first rules of TV murders is that people who threatened to kill the deceased are innocent, especially if they made the threat shortly before the murder. Since Lorenzo had threatened Cody in front of multiple witnesses, he didn't do it.

That left Tiffany, though the cops had to sort through a few red herrings before they got there.

The question of who killed Cody was secondary, though. The real story was about the investigation itself.

Killian decided to be obnoxious. He acted like the kind of cop that makes Raskin Garden residents hate cops!

Quinlan: Dre'man lives in 1-W.

Killian: You doing your own ret-con now?

Quinlan: Wouldn't you, if you lived here?

Killian: I wouldn't live here, for starters.

Permalink: I wouldn't live here, for starters.

Permalink: I wouldn't live here, for starters.

He had the attitude that he was too good for a place like Raskin Gardens, then had the gall to act offended that Quinlan gathered info about the case on her own.

Killian becomes more unlikable every time he opens his mouth. His judgment of Quinlan didn't help anything. Why wouldn't he welcome Quinlan's help with this?

She lives in the building; he should be grateful for her help finding out where suspects live and who to talk to, not affronted.

Quinlan's being equally ridiculous regarding Bentley volunteering at the track.

Sabrina is attracted to him, but that's beside the point. He's not required to spend every minute he isn't working with Quinlan or to run everything he does by her.

Working out on the track must be doing wonders for him since he didn't seem to react badly to hearing gunshots this time. But what the heck was that slow-motion running sequence at the beginning of the hour?

It looked like a product of a disordered subconscious; I was shocked it wasn't a dream!

East New York devoted a good deal of time to Regina investigating the guy who was bothering Tonya and Georgia. I thought she'd uncover some significant abuse, but instead, all she accomplished was alienating Georgia.

Regina can't help being a cop, no matter where she is. But why did she lecture Georgia about not letting Tonya's boyfriend distract her? If anyone needed intervention, it was Tonya, not Georgia.

Tonya still looks like a little girl -- what on Earth is going on with her and that guy?

And why did he try to watch the practice and get huffy when Regina told him no?

This story is far from over, but Sabrina may be wary of letting Regina be too involved with the athletes now that she'd scared one of them away.

Suarez's attempt to help his brother led to political problems. Unsurprisingly, Deputy Mayor Sharpe was concerned about Suarez bothering someone who might donate to his campaign.

If you need a refresher, Adam Lustig was a developer involved in a murder on East New York Season 1 Episode 1. After learning about Lustig's ties to organized crime, Sharpe supposedly distanced himself from him.

That didn't last long since Sharpe was worried about Lustig's campaign contributions.

Suarez will keep ending up in these tough positions as long as he allows himself to be part of Sharpe's election campaign. Sharpe's primary loyalty is to his campaign, and anything that could make him look bad is out, as far as he's concerned -- even if Suarez was trying to be a good brother.

Is the promise of becoming commissioner enough to make all of this interference worth it?

What did you think, East New York fanatics? Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know!

Don't forget you can watch East New York online right here on TV Fanatic.

East New York airs on CBS on Sundays at 9 PM EST / PST.

Family Tithes Review Editor Rating: 4.8 / 5.0 4.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.8 / 5.0

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.