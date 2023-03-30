Ghosts Season 2 Episode 18 Review: Alberta's Descendant

Alberta is entering a whole new world of family drama.

She's just discovered she has living relatives on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 18. And whenever any relative from the ghosts visits Woodstone Manor, things don't always go as planned.

We love all the truth bombs and shenanigans that come from these visits.

"Alberta's Descendant" kept us fed! The episode was upbeat and fun; everyone from the Woodstone group seemed ready to get into Alberta's latest story.

And the two arrivals of Alicia (Alberta's relative) and Todd added plenty of energy to the plot. While it's not the most in-depth episode, the A and B stories offered a good time.

Alicia getting a crush on Todd was a recipe for chaos.

We're talking about the same guy who has Alberta's toenails saved in a bag and a large tattoo of Alberta on his back. Everything about him was a walking red flag since meeting him on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 2, especially since it all involved Alberta.

How did he even think he could hide those details (and that tattoo!) from Alicia?

I agreed with Alberta and the ghosts. That relationship was doomed from the start, and Alicia needed to cut any romantic ties with him fast.

Don't get me wrong, I won't deny that they had chemistry right off the bat.

Their flirtation in the main hall was cute; Alicia seemed to be down bad for him. And all those literary details they bonded over were winning her over.

Todd had some strong energy, but everything else, like the truth, caught up with him pretty quickly.

Besides, no one would stop Alberta from breaking those two up. Whenever everyone, including the ghosts and Sam/Jay, agrees on something, nothing will stop them from getting the job done.

Case in point: the dinner scene.

Did Sam have the most successful "cod-blocked" moment yet? She strolled into that room and dropped every truth bomb as if it flowed through the air.

The scene did a good job of capturing the build-up of Alicia getting turned off by Todd.

Alberta: Did my own sister murder me?

Sam: Did Alberta's own sister murder her?

Flower: [Gasps] Did my own sister murder me?!

Pete: Flower, it was a bear.

Flower: Oh right!

Permalink: Did Alberta’s own sister murder her?

You could tell by Alicia's face when a reveal pushed her further and further away. She was practically disgusted by the end of the date; Sam and the ghosts knew exactly what to say to make it happen.

I wish there were more time showcasing the group working against Todd to save Alicia. The dinner win seemed fast and abrupt, but the scenes we did get were a good time that hit every beat.

While the group did break up the possible romance, the meeting led Alicia toward pursuing a career in music.

It was nicely done how the story focused on Alicia's dream and her ambition to be a singer. She knew that it would be tough, but she was passionate about it, and it was a truth that Alberta could understand.

Alberta didn't like the tough life for Alicia, but I'm glad she learned to accept the next steps for Alicia's happiness.

Alicia: He said I should quit being a lawyer to pursue my dream of a singing career. And he was right! I'm gonna do it.

Alberta: What?! I just fixed you! Why are you doing something dumb again?!

Pete: That's the thing about parenting. The victories are very short-lived.

Thorfinn: Welcome to the club.

Alicia: I'm going after my dream.

Alberta: Damn it, Todd!

Permalink: Damn it, Todd!

Plus, the moment Alicia and Alberta sang the song together was so beautifully well done!

Ghosts may be a sitcom, but it has moments where it hits a solid emotional note. Their duet is a sweet and tender high for the series, especially for Alberta's storyline.

Elsewhere at Woodstone Manor, we need to give Hetty and Trevor credit for addressing their affair. They finally stood up for themselves and what they wanted!

If not, Nigel (and eventually Nancy) would walk over them to keep the truth hidden. Blackmail is a powerful tool that Nigel had over Hetty/Trevor.

Hetty: I do not like being in this position.

Trevor: Well, I know what position you do like being in.

Hetty: How dare you! Oh, meet me downstairs in five minutes?

Permalink: Well, I know what position you do like being in.

Trevor was willing to give up his room to protect Hetty's honor and the secret. Plus, he ended things and gave up any chance for more sex!

If that doesn't scream growth for Trevor's character, I don't know what else will.

And Hetty showed thoughtful care for another person.

Sure, that's the bare minimum, but she truly seemed considerate of Trevor's happiness and feelings. Though, her comments about being too good for him were savage.

Trevor standing up for himself and ending things was a great character moment. Hetty can't always get her way; how Trevor feels in the relationship matters too.

Nigel: Interesting, I guess you could say this is a house of secrets. Right, Hetty and Trevor?

Sasappis: What does that mean?

Hetty: He's clearly referring to the secret stash of chocolates Jay keeps hidden in his sock drawer.

Nigel: Yes … that is what I was talking about.

Permalink: Interesting, I guess you could say this is a house of secrets.

I'm glad she recognized it and put their needs first. Opening up to the group was a surprising move that seemed like Hetty would've needed more time to do. Hetty kept us on our toes.

Hopefully, things keep going well for them, and Hetty's latest win pushes Nigel to think of his feet for the future. Yay for another piece in their war!

Last Thoughts From Woodstone Manor:

Could Alberta's sister be her murderer? The plot thickens!



It must be uncomfortable and awkward whenever Sam takes too long to respond. Like, all the silence and staring from her is uneasy.



Nigel overplayed his hand and underestimated Hetty. He won't make that mistake again.

Now, over to you, Ghosts fans.

What did you think of "Alberta's Descendant"?

Will Alicia be successful in her new music career? Do you think Theresa or Earl killed Alberta? What will Nigel do next as retaliation?

If you missed the latest episode of Ghosts, you can watch Ghosts online via TV Fanatic. Come back here and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.