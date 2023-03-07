Jon Bernthal to Return as The Punisher for Daredevil: Born Again, But Two Fan-Favorites Will Not Be Back

Jon Bernthal will be suiting up as The Punisher again for Daredevil: Born Again.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed Tuesday that he would be joining Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio for the Disney+ revival.

The 18-episode (!) series is set to enter production in New York later this month.

Bernthal initially played Frank Castle in 12 episodes of Daredevil before going on to headline The Punisher for two seasons.

The series was canceled in 2019, around the time Netflix grounded its entire slate of Marvel series.

At that point, there were concerns that all of the superheroes that formed part of Netflix's slate wouldn't return.

But all the shows left Netflix last year and moved to Disney+ around the globe, paving the way for some heroes to return.

Daredevil: Born Again got an expanded episode order, a surefire confirmation that fans will get updates on some of their most beloved characters.

Many returns will likely be kept under wraps until closer to transmission or until fans watch the new episodes.

Daredevil: Born Again is on track for a 2024 bow, but some big names will be missing.

THR notes that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, are not returning.

Furthermore, there's no telling whether their roles will be recast.

Undoubtedly, Born Again will have a different focus than the initial three-season series, but we're sure it is in good hands.

Deadline revealed late last year that Revenge veteran Margarita Levieva had joined the cast as a potential love interest for Matt Murdock.

Also reportedly joining the cast are Michael Gandolfini and Sandrine Holt.

Cox revealed in an interview with NME last year that he doesn't expect the show to be as dark as it was on Netflix.

“My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience,” Cox explained.

“My instinct is that on Disney+, it will be dark, but it probably won’t be as gory."

"I would say to [people hoping the Disney+ show copies the Netflix show], we’ve done that."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.