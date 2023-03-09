School Spirits Series Premiere Review: Who Killed Maddie?

How would you feel if you died, didn't remember what happened, and became a ghost, forever trapped in high school?

That's what happened to Maddie Nears on School Spirits Season 1 Episode 1, and after School Spirits Season 1 Episode 2, she's no closer to unraveling the truth.

With six more episodes, the series will likely rely on the relationships between the characters to drive the story forward.

If that is the case, it won't hurt to increase the pace. The first two episodes were fine, but the pace might be too slow to become fully invested in this universe.

The big positive off the bat is the lack of reliance on modern technology. Yes, what happened to Maddie's cell phone is a pivotal plot, but far too often, YA dramas use technology to tell the story.

It's far more interesting to dive into the characters' motivations by following the story from their viewpoint.

It must have been difficult for Maddie to realize that she was dead.

The only silver lining is that the school is bustling with spirits who know the parameters of the spiritual side.

Maddie is struggling to come to terms with being a spirit, and who can blame her?

She doesn't know how she died, who was responsible, and most importantly, she isn't returning to the land of the living.

It's a lot for someone to process, and Peyton List killed it in her attempt to showcase this vulnerable teenager trying to make sense of her new normal.

It won't be an easy task, but at least she can communicate with Simon.

That was a true shocker, mainly because I figured Simon would be able to sense his best friend's presence but couldn't communicate.

The other spirits were adamant that nothing Maddie does will change anything in the real world, which leads me to believe there's a chance she could be alive.

Look at it this way: Some of the spirits have been in the school since the 1970s and haven't been able to communicate with anyone in the living.

Mr. Anderson: What are you doing here so late, Simon?

Simon: I came back to look for the...

Mr. Anderson: Look for what? Maybe you should let the people in charge do their job. They'll figure out what happened to Maddie.

It's easy to say that anyone with a near-death experience can see the ghosts, but why didn't Simon see Charley if that is the case?

This story could go in many directions, and I hope it isn't the case that the girl Claire saved can now see the spirits.

I can't be the only one that thought she would awaken and share a glance at our band of ghosts watching from the side of the pool.

The reaction from the ghosts was something. If only they had been resuscitated, they wouldn't be trapped in the school for the rest of eternity.

Out of the spirits, Charley had the most significant presence throughout the first two episodes, and Nick Pugliese managed to showcase many of the character's insecurities through body language.

Charley is interesting because he is the most open to Maddie about her predicament. Some of the others were cold as ice and didn't care to welcome a new person sharing the afterlife sandbox they call the school.

I did wonder why Charley was pursuing the teacher, and the revelation that Charley knew him when they were at the school came out of the left field.

The spirits all have horrible backstories, and it's harrowing to know how some of them died.

Charley: Whatcha doing?

Maddie: I don't know what's happening.

Charley: You jumped the fence.

Maddie: Excuse me?

Charley: You can't leave this place. Happens every time. It's kind of weird at first, but after the third or fourth try, you get used to it. Fifth try it starts to hurt.

Peanut butter oil killing Charley was not on my bingo card.

Wally was also an exciting spirit, but there wasn't enough of him in the first two episodes to get much of a read.

Rhonda had quick wit and didn't seem interested in speaking to the new ghost, but as we delved into the second hour, she started to come around to her existence in this afterlife.

Xavier, Nicole, and Claire, aka the living characters, are much harder to read. Xavier getting arrested and hiding secrets makes him an easy suspect, but if other shows with a mystery at their center have taught us anything, the first suspect is rarely responsible.

Claire doesn't strike me as a killer, either, but the show wants us to consider all possibilities here.

That's why I'm adding Nicole to the suspect list. I'm probably wrong, but usually it's the person that shocks us the most that are responsible for the death, so I have to throw her name in there.

We don't even know Maddie was murdered at this stage. It's possible the death was an accident, and someone got worried and hid the body in the event they were deemed responsible.

This brings me to Mr. Anderson. Throughout the first two episodes, he was the sketchiest person.

The sniffer dog in the class finding something and him complaining that it must be Maddie's paper, coupled with the fact he asked the officer to wait until the movie had completed continuing, makes him seem like a surefire suspect.

Then, him showing up and yelling at Simon about leaving the investigation to the professionals certainly makes you wonder whether Maddie's death occurred where the parts of her phone were found, and her body was taken somewhere else.

There are many possibilities, and I'm here for this ride.

The first two episodes weren't perfect, but they showcased great potential depending on how the next few episodes shake out.

What are your thoughts on Maddie's demise? Who's your suspect, and why?

Why do you think Simon can see Maddie?

Hit the comments.

School Spirits continues Thursdays on Paramount+.

