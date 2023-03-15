The Ark Season 1 Episode 7 Review: A Slow Death is Worse

Ark One approached another Ark, but what did they find?

The Ark Season 1 Episode 7 contained more than the crew of Ark One bargained for.

Their trip to the other Ark provided strong emotions, especially from our favorite security guard.

Felix, the trustworthy lawman on the ship, had a horrible reveal when finding the dead bodies on the ship: he found his husband.

It surprised him and left him in shock and concern: where's his daughter?

Felix wanted to figure out where his daughter was and if she was on the ship with Robert, his husband.

All hope seemed lost; there seemed to be no survivors on the ship until multiple crewmembers started getting their lives threatened by the remaining survivor.

You read that right, one singular survivor. Another guy lived briefly, but Dr. Kabir couldn't save him. The only other person remaining was a girl named Kelly.

Kelly got extremely traumatized (of course), but we don't think she'd been entirely honest the entire time.

She lied to Felix, acted dodgy, and hid her gun in her pants before Felix dumped the guns out of an airlock on Ark Three.

Felix, played incredibly by Pavle Jerinic, showed a different side of him that we hadn't seen before (or at least, hadn't seen to such an extent): pure emotion.

Dr. Kabir: Hey, she could still be alive on earth!

Felix: Robert wouldn't have left if she was alive. I shouldn't have left them. I should've stayed on earth.

Dr. Kabir: You had no choice! You told me you were ordered to be on Ark One.

Felix: I should have disobeyed orders! Permalink: I should have disobeyed orders!

Permalink: I should have disobeyed orders!

Jerinic got to show his acting prowess throughout the hour. Felix had to continue doing his job while dealing with insurmountable and sudden losses.

Eva, played by Upcheva, continued to showcase her acting prowess, but now toward romance, a different side of her story.

Her care for Lt. Brice and his terminal illness revealed on The Ark Season 1 Episode 6 seemed to morph into something more throughout the segment.

She and Lt. Brice continuously went on missions together, and she used the guise of his illness as an excuse, but the end of the episode proved that there might be more to it when they almost shared a kiss.

The current mission had lots of the crew going through the entirety of Ark Three for supplies and fuel, and Eva wanted to transfer over their advanced lightspeed system.

However, when she unplugged the engines, she activated Ark Three's self-destruct system, and they needed a code to get out alive.

As the clock counted, Lt. Brice admitted wanting to live more, as did Eva. They leaned in for a passionate, post-death kiss, just as Lt. Lane ruined it by saving their lives.

Well, ruined may be the wrong word, but we also didn't get to see them kiss, so we will go with ruined.

They weren't the only romance to (potentially) come about throughout the episode, and Cat Brandice even wanted this one: Alicia and Angus.

Alicia and Angus finally flirted with each other, all while they flexed their big brains. The two would be a perfect fit, and it seems more natural than Alicia and Baylor's short-lived relationship.

Angus agreed to help Alicia learn to grow plants with him in the biodome. Their flirting got sidetracked by a very important discovery of how Ark Three got damaged.

The videos were salvageable from the new Ark, unlike Ark One's, and Alicia managed to recover some of the corrupt files.

This is where Alicia and Angus witnessed something shocking: Ark Three got attacked by another Ark.

Angus: The hull of that attacking ship says... Ark 15?

Alicia: That's who attacked us? Permalink: That's who attacked us?

Permalink: That's who attacked us?

The pair didn't understand what they were watching, and rightfully so. Why did this Ark, Ark 15, attack Ark Three? Was that what attacked Ark One?

While we don't want to wait until the next episode for the answer, we must. Sadly, but also brilliantly, that's not the only cliffhanger that left us desperate for more.

The only solution Lt. Lane could think of to save his crew and all the supplies on Ark Three was to wake up Mr. William Trust and use his access codes to stop the countdown.

It worked, but it also brings William Trust into the fray in the rest of the season (and outing Lt. Lane's secret), but that's not the cliffhanger.

The cliffhanger came from William Trust's final line of the show.

Lane: Thank you, Mr. Trust. Your backdoor codes just saved a lot of lives.

William Trust: I've just got two questions. Where the hell am I? And why? Permalink: I've just got two questions. Where the hell am I? And why?

Permalink: I've just got two questions. Where the hell am I? And why?

Why doesn't he know where he is? Was it not his idea to be on Ark One? If so, whose idea was it?

While this brought up more questions than answers, we can't help being immediately hooked by this reveal.

Granted, we could be misinterpreting his comment, but he seemed pretty baffled, and the man's a genius (albeit a mad genius), so he should know where he is.

The development of introducing two new characters to the chaos, Kelly and William Trust, may seem like an odd choice for the series, but it may work in their favor.

The show has been on an upswing with recent episodes, and these new characters may be a refreshing addition.

We hope it does because the show finally seems to have found its footing.

The science each week seems to be getting worse, but luckily, it has a lot of fiction to lean on to pull it out of the gutter.

There are a lot of discrepancies and plot holes regarding how certain things work on the ship and now how things work on the other ships.

There's also a lot left unsaid about what is happening to the earth, although Kelly may have shed some light on that for now.

To summarize, the earth is worse than anyone could imagine. She said that other Arks were almost ready to launch when Ark Three left, but that's not to say they survived the trip.

With a crazed Ark ship subverting time with messy space travel science shooting everyone, who knows how much of mankind is left?

Even though the show still relies on varying levels of chaos to get by, it seems to have turned from something tolerable to something watchable.

Here's to hoping that continues!

So Fanatics, what did you think of the 7th hour of The Ark?

Are you enjoying the show's improvements as much as we are?

Let us know in the comments below! Remember to watch The Ark online here on TV Fanatic. The Ark airs Wednesdays on Syfy!

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.