The L Word: Generation Q Canceled at Showtime, but There’s a Catch

Showtime is closing the book on The L Word: Generation Q.

According to Deadline, the series has been canceled after three seasons on the premium cabler.

The news comes two months after The L Word: Generation Q Season 3, which means fans could be left pondering what happened next.

While Generation Q is done, L Word creator Ilene Chaiken is prepping a reboot of the original series for Showtime.

The potential series would be called The L Word: New York and would shift the action to -- you guessed it -- New York.

Generation Q was a continuation of the original series which aired on Showtime from 2004 to 2009.

It followed the lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), Angie Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) and Tess Van De Berg (Jamie Clayton) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in Los Angeles.

The cancellation news is undoubtedly sad for the fans, especially because it came after the final episodes aired.

Sometimes, it's easier knowing a show is ending ahead of time so you can savor the remaining episodes.

With Showtime eyeing a full-fledged reboot, it's hard to imagine any of the above characters returning for the new series.

News of the reboot ties in with Showtime's new focus on fleshing out brands of popular series.

It was announced earlier this year that several series set in the Dexter and Billions universes were in various stages of development.

There have also been rumblings that Yellowjackets, which delivered strong ratings in 2021, is in line for a franchise expansion.

However, we probably won't hear more about those until the numbers come in for Yellowjackets Season 2.

Showtime is shifting its strategy, and it looks like many of its current shows will not be around in the near future.

It was revealed in February that the channel had picked up the canceled Netflix comedy, Uncoupled.

