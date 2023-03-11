What to Watch: Gotham Knights, Ted Lasso, Shadow and Bone

It's another week of big premieres, with the returns of Shadow and Bone, Superman & Lois, and Ted Lasso.

We also have the series premiere of Gotham Knights at The CW.

Check out what we recommend you watch during the week ahead.

Saturday, March 11

8/7c Girl in the Closet (Lifetime)

In a truly bizarre Ripped from the Headlines film, Remy Ma stars as a villainous aunt who adopts her 10-year-old niece, Cameron, after Cameron’s mother has an aneurysm.

A surefire sign that Cameron slipped through the cracks is no one paid attention to Aunt Mia’s record as a convicted killer nor realized that she kept people chained in the basement while she stole their checks.

When Cameron finds herself locked away with the other victims for a decade, she only has her faith to keep her alive and focused.

Sunday, March 12

8/7c 95th Academy Awards (ABC)

Awards season continues with the 95th Academy Awards.

Jimmy Kimmel returns again to host the event, wich finds awards handed out for the best in movies.

The red carpet pre-show begins 90 minutes ahead of the awards show.

9/8c The Way Home (Hallmark)

How fast are things moving on The Way Home?

Well, the couple we’ve already decided are endgame – Kat and Elliott or ElliKat – are inching closer and closer to their first kiss.

Visiting the past give Kat new insight into her parents' relationship, and Alice realizes she can’t keep stringing Nick along when they have no future. Cue the waterworks!

9/8c East New York (CBS)

Quinlan’s mother coming for a surprise visit can’t be good news, can it? Quinlan’s in the middle of trying to figure out her relationship with Bentley, and that’s not all.

The 7-4 finds itself embroiled in a contentious battle over gentrification while investigating a murder at a high-end housing development.

Knowing Regina, she will side with the residents who are getting squeezed out. But how will that affect Suarez’s political ambitions?

9/8c Magnum: PI (NBC)

Magnum drafts Katsumoto to search for a missing tourist.

Higgins and Kumu investigate who murdered a woman's pet dog.

Finally, Rick and T.C. Search for Magnum's pet mouse, Roberto II.

9/8c The Last of Us (HBO)

It all comes down to this! Joel and Ellie's journey concludes for now with the pair trying to make their way to the Fireflies.

Ellie still has to process what happened at the resort, while a surprising arrival will leave fans questioning everything.

The finale is everything.

Monday, March 13

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Squee! Paul and Andrew are back! Last seen on Beyond Salem 2, these two sons of legacy characters became one of Days of Our Lives’ hottest new couples, and now they’re going to be part of John and Steve’s quest to find Megan Hathaway.

They’re not the only exciting guest appearances, either -- by the end of the week Steve will come face to face with Hope!

There’s also plenty of excitement back in Salem, as Wendy rips into Johnny for what he did to Tripp and Alex and Gwen hook up.

Spoilers also say that Belle and Sloan will join forces to help Brady and Eric. WHAT???

8/7c All American (NBC)

Olivia struggles with the loss of her father.

Friends and family must set aside their grief to help as she fights to stay sober.

Only one person can help her find peace in the midst of her pain.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

Following the lightning strike, Buck’s life is in danger.

As his family gathers by his side, Buck dreams about a life where he chose a different career path beyond the 118.

It’s a fascinating premise and a little off the wall for 911. And we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

9/8c Fantasy Island (FOX)

When a guest dreams of being the pampered princess of her fairytale fantasy, the reality of that existence forces her to strike out on her own. Is Prince Charming in the cards?

Meanwhile, the downside of dating a mermaid becomes apparent when Ruby starts to feel not like herself. Elena’s on the hunt for answers. Will a confrontation with Isla lead to more heartbreak for Ruby?

American Idol’s Katie Stevens guest stars!

10/9c Quantum Leap (NBC)

Ben leaps into a public defense attorney, he must save a teenager from being sent to prison for life for a murder her didn’t commit.

Out of his depth with the law, Jenn take a whack at being the holo-guide to help him navigate the legal system.

With only a few more adventures before the season finale, will we encounter Martinez again?

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

If you love The Good Doctor, get ready for… The Good Lawyer!

The backdoor pilot for the spinoff airs this week, featuring Shaun turning to a young lawyer with OCD to help him win a malpractice lawsuit.

Felicity Huffman also guest stars as the senior lawyer in the firm, who has helped Glassman out of similar situations in the past.

Tuesday, March 14

8/7c Superman & Lois (The CW)

The Kent family return to the small screen for what is likely the final season, and there's plenty of changes on the horizon.

The official trailer hints at Lois being pregnant, and a new face playing one of Superman & Lois' children.

Check out the trailer below.

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Thankfully, we’re not without Marjan for too long, as we get to check back in with her and her adventure while she’s on a road trip with Owen’s bike.

Of course, trouble is always around the corner as she gets pulled into a potentially dangerous situation involving a couple while she’s on the road.

Meanwhile, Owen balances becoming “Dadzilla” over Tarlos’ wedding with running a shocking call that has a father and son facing their doom when a driver’s ed class goes terribly wrong.

8/7c FBI (CBS)

The team investigates the shooting of a federal corrections officer.

Their lead suspect is an ex-Marine who has gone rogue ever since he returned from Afghanistan.

Tiffany’s sister looks to her for guidance when their younger brother begins to lash out.

8/7c Night Court (NBC)

Abby’s mysterious and elusive fiancé, Rand, finally makes an appearance, throwing the court into a tizzy as they prepare to run the New York City Marathon.

Abby really wants to connect with Olivia through the marathon, while Dan and Gurgs team up to save the one thing Dan truly loves in the courthouse, a bench.

Pete Holmes guest stars as Rand.

9/8c Gotham Knights (The CW)

Despite a regime change at The CW and several superhero shows canceled, the network will launch its latest superhero offering.

Gotham Knights focuses on Bruce Wayne's adopted son, who finds himself in a wild world following Batman's death.

Oh, yes. This one is very different.

Wednesday, March 15

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

They’ve been hinting that Ted Lasso Season 3 may be its last, and I’ve got it all figured out.

The trailer gives me all kinds of feelings regarding how lost Ted is, how much he misses his family, and that the USA might be calling him home.

Will Ted leave Richmond for home? And will the rest of the team live on in a spinoff? Only time will tell!

10/9c The Ark (SYFY)

The crew discovers they’re not alone in space and find out more about where they came from, and what they might be heading towards.

Eva struggles to keep Lt. Brice’s secret, even with her newfound trust in him.

Angus continues his work in the bioshelter to produce more food for the entire crew.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

The Band of Dads are coming through for Gary and Maggie when the day has come for Maggie to deliver and Gary needs assistance with getting the nursery finished before the baby arrives.

The at-home-birth may not go as smoothly as hoped, which stresses everyone out.

Meanwhile, Katherine throws Greta a birthday bash, while Gina’s obsession with helping Dustin continues to drive a wedge between her and Rome.

Thursday, March 16

Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

There are some big changes on the second season of Shadow and Bone, picking up in the immediate aftermath of the freshman season.

We can't say much about the plot now, but we can confirm we have interviews on tap with the cast and crew for next week.

Hooray, right?

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Now that they’re clear of the nebula’s danger, the Titan faces an even greater peril, the likelihood that Starfleet itself has been compromised.

The jaw-dropping return of a fan-favorite character heralds the ultimate trust fall. Can Picard believe his eyes or will he doom them all once again?

And what about Jack’s visions? How are they tied into the rogue Changeling plot to destroy the Federation? Beam aboard and find out!

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

Beckett may reach his breaking point that will cost him the position when a firefighting drill goes wrong, and he may be the reason for it.

While Maya is despesrate to make amends, Bailey reaches out to Carina to encourage her to open her heart and forgive.

Meanwhile, Jack’s sister shows up at the station for reasons unknown.

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The best way to get over someone is to get under someone else. Lucas takes that to heart with his annoying new bedmate that makes Simone jealous and irritates Mika.

Catherine is back with a big surgery involving a penis that tests Blue and Lucas’ willpower.

Meanwhile, Owen takes his medical future into his own hands to Teddy’s utter surprise.

Friday, March 17

Boston Strangler (Hulu)

Boston Strangler follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders.

As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era.

Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime)

It’s all come down to this. The final two episodes of Carnival Row. The series finale. Will there be justice later through peace, or now through blood?

Philo and Vignette find themselves on opposite sides, while Tourmaline attempts to embrace the dark magic she’s been resisting.

Agreus and Imogen discover their role in the final battle.

9/8c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Let the games begin! Ghost is back!

Coming off a stellar second season, the Starz hit series is back, and Monet is on the hunt for Zeke’s killer.

Elsewhere, it’s back to school for Tariq, while Cane searches for a new connect to keep the family business going.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.