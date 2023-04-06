The Resident Canceled After Six Seasons at FOX

We knew it was coming, but it doesn't make this any less difficult to report.

The Resident has been canceled after six seasons at FOX.

The network confirmed the sad news Thursday, almost three months on from the conclusion of The Resident Season 6.

At the time, there were some signals that the series was over, including the season wrapping up with what felt like a series-ender.

That's the only good thing about this news.

If you watch The Resident online, you know the series wrapped up with a conclusion that brought many conflicts to a close.

According to FOX, The Resident Season 6 averaged a 0.5 A18-49 L7 rating (down -27% vs. year ago) and 6.9 million total multiplatform viewers (down -12% vs. year-ago).

The network also shared some statistics comparing the medical drama's sixth season to its first.

According to the network, the Resident season six was down -69% in A18-49 L+7 ratings and -35% in multiplatform.

Given the slippage and the fact that the sets for the 20th Television drama had been struck, there was no path forward for the series.

There was the slight possibility the show could pop back up with a revamp and from a new location, but it seems like FOX is ready to move on to new projects.

The network picked up Doc this week with a straight-to-series order.

Doc will center on the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis.

After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she's treated, colleagues she's crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away.

She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.

As for The Resident, it was a popular medical drama for several seasons.

Even the current season's numbers signaled a renewal, so the cancellation is somewhat surprising.

It could be the case that FOX is moving in a different direction next season.

The future of several shows on FOX are still up in the air at this stage.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.