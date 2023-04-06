The Resident Canceled After Six Seasons at FOX

at .

We knew it was coming, but it doesn't make this any less difficult to report.

The Resident has been canceled after six seasons at FOX.

The network confirmed the sad news Thursday, almost three months on from the conclusion of The Resident Season 6.

Doorstep - The Resident Season 6 Episode 10

At the time, there were some signals that the series was over, including the season wrapping up with what felt like a series-ender.

That's the only good thing about this news.

Yamada Treats Kyle -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 10

If you watch The Resident online, you know the series wrapped up with a conclusion that brought many conflicts to a close.

According to FOX, The Resident Season 6 averaged a 0.5 A18-49 L7 rating (down -27% vs. year ago) and 6.9 million total multiplatform viewers (down -12% vs. year-ago).

The network also shared some statistics comparing the medical drama's sixth season to its first.

According to the network, the Resident season six was down -69% in A18-49 L+7 ratings and -35% in multiplatform.

Concentration -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 3

Given the slippage and the fact that the sets for the 20th Television drama had been struck, there was no path forward for the series.

There was the slight possibility the show could pop back up with a revamp and from a new location, but it seems like FOX is ready to move on to new projects.

The network picked up Doc this week with a straight-to-series order.

Doc will center on the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis.

Wild Patient -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 9

After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she's treated, colleagues she's crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away.

She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.

As for The Resident, it was a popular medical drama for several seasons.

Even the current season's numbers signaled a renewal, so the cancellation is somewhat surprising.

Dangrous Patient -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 10

It could be the case that FOX is moving in a different direction next season.

The future of several shows on FOX are still up in the air at this stage.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Hit the comments below.

FOX Cheat Sheet: Is the Resident in Trouble?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

The Resident Quotes

Irving: You know where her weakness is from. She has myasthenia gravis.
Devon: I'm not so sure about that. My gut is telling me something else is going on.
Irving: Hold up, you're saying dozens of neurologists who all diagnosed her with myasthenia gravis are wrong, all because you have spidey sense?
Devon: I'm sure those doctors made the best diagnosis they could with the information they had, but the inefficiencies of the treatment--
Irving: This isn't about the treatments, Pravesh, this is about you treating a patient like one of your little science experiments.

AJ: The Austins celebrate our multicultural heritage by having my father's most revered dish, Peking Duck. It's a Chinese delicacy.
Marcus: Bruh you're not Chinese.
AJ: Genetically speaking, you're right, but culturally, my father raised me with a deep love of Chinese culture and tradition, so actually, I'm about as Chinese as any third-generation Asian kid with a black mom.

The Resident

The Resident Photos

Bubble Shows Collage - Magnum P.I.
Called Away -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 13
Sweet Embrace -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 13
World Spins -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 13
Chatting with Sullivan -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 13
Ian Returns? -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 13

The Resident Videos

The Resident Teaser: First Look at Morris Chestnut!
The Resident Teaser: First Look at Morris Chestnut!
The Resident Season 3 Trailer: Conrad is Down!
The Resident Season 3 Trailer: Conrad is Down!
The Resident Season Finale Promo: Will Jessie Survive?!
The Resident Season Finale Promo: Will Jessie Survive?!
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Canceled After Six Seasons at FOX