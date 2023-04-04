Fanatic Feed: Love is Blind Reunion Goes Live, Kit Harington Returns to HBO, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Love is Blind's most controversial season aims to go out with a live reunion.

Netflix has announced that Nick & Vanessa Lachey will hose the unfiltered live-streaming event on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hosts Nick & Vanessa Lachey will join the cast for this front-row seat as they unravel all the season's twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfold, and find out which couples are still together after saying "I do" and "I don't."

"Anything could happen," the streaming service warns.

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the new, multilingual French-Japanese drama Drops of God.

Filmed in French, Japanese, and English, Drops of God stars Fleur Geffrier (Das Boot, Elle) and Tomohisa Yamashita (The Head, Tokyo Vice, Alice in Borderland), and is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines.

The new eight-episode series from Legendary Entertainment, adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name, will premiere on Friday, April 21, 2023 with two episodes followed by one episode weekly every Friday through June 2, 2023 on Apple TV+.

"Drops of God is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. Frenchman Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60," the logline reads.

"He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn't seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old."

"When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger's will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection - the greatest collection in the world according to the experts."

"But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita). Biological daughter versus spiritual son: the duel is about to begin."

"There are three tests to break the tie, all related to wine tasting. The winner will take ownership of Léger's empire, the loser will leave empty handed."

"But how could Camille win such a duel? She knows nothing about wine, and worse: she has never drunk a single drop."

Check out the trailer below.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding will be televised.

Hulu has announced 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney and Travis, which is set to stream on April 13.

"Kourtney, Travis, and their guests enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy," the logline teases.

"Private and personal footage reveal an intimate family event full of beautiful moments."

On the big screen, Warner Bros. has dropped the second trailer for its upcoming Barbie movie.

Barbie has been the topic of much conversation since it was announced in 2021.

The cast of Barbie includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Michael Cera, America Ferrara, Emma Mackey, Rhea Perlman, Nicola Coughlin, and Kate McKinnon.

The Greta Gerwig-directed flick opens in theaters on July 21.

Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington is officially returning to HBO.

Deadline reports that the Jon Snow actor has closed a deal to recur on Industry Season 3.

He is set to play "Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company that's about to go public."

Production soon gets underway in the UK for a third season spanning eight episodes.

News of Harington's return to HBO comes months after reports emerged that he was prepping a Game of Thrones sequel.

No details have been shared since, but with Warner Bros. Discovery's imminent media event about the future of HBO Max, we might get some more clarity in the coming weeks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.