It Prequel Series Casts James Remar, Chris Chalk, & More!

HBO Max's It Origin story has announced its first four cast members.

Welcome to Derry (working title) has added Taylour Paige (Zola), Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Black Lightning) to the cast, according to Deadline.

Unfortunately, no character details have been revealed, but we're sure more details will arrive when production is complete, and the series approaches its premiere date.

News of the project's existence broke a year ago, and HBO Max formally picked up the project to series in February.

Plot details have also not been revealed, but the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming said it will "expand the movies."

The revamped movie franchise amassed close to $1.2 billion across two movies at the global box office, excellent numbers for a horror franchise.

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (IT and IT Chapter Two), and Jason Fuchs (IT Chapter Two director) are all on board for the new project.

Muschietti will direct the series premiere and more episodes that have yet to be announced.

"As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King's IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces," the Muschiettis said in a statement.

"IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our IT movies. We can't wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror."

"I'm excited that the story of Derry, Maine's most haunted city, is continuing, and I'm glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara," King said.

"Red balloons all around!"

"To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it's a dream come true -- or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare," added Fuchs.

HBO Max is also said to be prepping a TV series reboot of Harry Potter.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.