Lopez Vs. Lopez Lands New Night and Timeslot at NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez is getting a new timeslot for the rest of the season, and it's quite the upgrade.

The freshman NBC will move to Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m., beginning April 25.

NBC has not given a reason for the switcheroo, but it could indicate the network is interested in airing the series out of Night Court in the fall.

Night Court Season 1 has been a decent performer for the network.

The Melissa Rauch-fronted Night Court scored a speedy renewal earlier this year.

Despite some slippage in recent weeks, it is still a good performer, so there's a chance Lopez vs. Lopez will get a boost on Tuesdays.

The timeslot change comes at a crucial time, too. Networks will be making their fall decisions in the coming weeks.

If the show can build a bit, it should be a lock for renewal and will likely be paired with Night Court in the fall.

Lopez vs. Lopez is averaging 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 in Live + Same Day results.

The network revealed in a press release that the series soars to a 0.8 rating in the demo in Live + 35 results.

The series has also struck a chord with Peacock viewers, becoming the #2 NBC comedy on the streaming service.

Across all platforms, the series premiere has reached 10 million viewers and a 2.7 rating in the demo.

The cast includes George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, and Al Madrigal.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.