Lopez Vs. Lopez Lands New Night and Timeslot at NBC

at .

Lopez vs. Lopez is getting a new timeslot for the rest of the season, and it's quite the upgrade.

The freshman NBC will move to Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m., beginning April 25.

NBC has not given a reason for the switcheroo, but it could indicate the network is interested in airing the series out of Night Court in the fall.

Lopez vs. Lopez Scene

Night Court Season 1 has been a decent performer for the network.

The Melissa Rauch-fronted Night Court scored a speedy renewal earlier this year.

Ready! - Night Court Season 1 Episode 11

Despite some slippage in recent weeks, it is still a good performer, so there's a chance Lopez vs. Lopez will get a boost on Tuesdays.

The timeslot change comes at a crucial time, too. Networks will be making their fall decisions in the coming weeks.

If the show can build a bit, it should be a lock for renewal and will likely be paired with Night Court in the fall.

Lopez vs. Lopez is averaging 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 in Live + Same Day results.

Happy Moment on Lopez vs Lopez

The network revealed in a press release that the series soars to a 0.8 rating in the demo in Live + 35 results.

The series has also struck a chord with Peacock viewers, becoming the #2 NBC comedy on the streaming service.

Across all platforms, the series premiere has reached 10 million viewers and a 2.7 rating in the demo.

The cast includes George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, and Al Madrigal.

NBC's Lopez vs Lopez

What are your thoughts on the show getting a timeslot upgrade?

Do you think it's a good idea?

Hit the comments below.

ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch April 8, 2023
What to Watch April 1, 2023
What to Watch February 25, 2023
What to Watch February 18, 2023
What to Watch February 11, 2023
What to Watch February 4, 2023

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Lopez Vs. Lopez Lands New Night and Timeslot at NBC