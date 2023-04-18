Love Is Blind Fans Want Nick & Vanessa Lachey Replaced After Awkward Reunion Episode

Another season of Love is Blind is in the can, but fans are already speaking out about changes they would like for Love is Blind Season 5.

As previously reported, the Love is Blind Season 4 live reunion was marred by technical difficulties, forcing many fans to wait until Monday afternoon to watch in its entirety.

When people did get to watch the episode play, many had thoughts about the hosting style of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who have been with the series since the beginning.

The hosts came under fire for their line of questioning towards certain cast members during the special event.

As a result, social media lit up with criticism for the pair, and there are even campaigns to have the couple removed from the show.

Paul Peden, who Vanessa repeatedly asked about comments he made on the show about Micah Lussier, said in a post-mortem interview that it felt like a "personal bias" from the host.

"I was like, 'F**k man.' They kept drilling, drilling it down on me," Paul told Entertainment Tonight.

"I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that."

"I don't know. But that's just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did."

Viewers took to social media to air their frustrations about the show.

"Unpopular opinion but Nick and Vanessa are bad hosts who are clearly biased," said one fan.

"This Reunion just feels so awkward. Doesn't seem like there is any flow, hosts way too biased, it's just weird," another added.

One Tweet that went viral wanted Vanessa removed from the show.

"Get Vanessa Lachey off this show because I know she did not just ask Marshall whether he's taking Jackie's feelings into consideration?!?! Is this real life???? If Marshall got up here and called Jackie a demon straight from hell he'd be justified!" a fan wrote.

Another fan concern was how Vanessa asked couples about their plans for children.

"Besides the delay, the worst part of the Love Is Blind reunion was Vanessa Lachey pressuring all of the couples to have babies," tweeted another upset fan.

"Everyone knows to be delicate around motherhood & fertility issues except Vanessa Lachey on "LIVE" national TV apparently."

