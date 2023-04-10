RHONY Legacy May be Canceled, but the Series Could Return as Ultimate Girls Trip-Style Show With Ramona Singer

The Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy might be dead at Bravo, but there's a chance viewers have not said goodbye to the ladies that made the show a success yet.

Page Six dropped the news recently that the cable network is trying to rework the format as a short Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip show.

It's a surprising development, but this format would make the most sense from both a budget and entertainment standpoint.

RHUGT has been a massive success by bringing a select group of Real Housewives together for a vacation.

Peacock manages to prepare a batch of episodes over a short period, eliminating the need to film the ladies around the year.

Legacy was announced when Bravo announced an RHONY reboot, but the series fell apart before the cameras got rolling due to contract negotiations.

At the time, Ramona Singer was not expected to be a part of the show and admitted she was done with the franchise in November 2022.

"I do not want to do the show any longer. It's not for me at this time," the Bravolebrity told Page Six at the time.

Page Six now reports that Singer has had a change of heart and is in contention for a spot on the show.

It could be the case that Singer is far more interested in filming a shorter season than year-round.

The outlet reports that Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, and Dorinda Medley have all been offered spots on the show.

Jill Zarin, who was a part of the RHONY Legacy negotiations, is not expected to return for this show.

It will be fun to see if this project makes it to the air, but there's a good chance there will be a lot of happy fans if the project comes together.

Meanwhile, Bravo has an entire season of the RHONY reboot filmed.

We should expect a premiere date in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.