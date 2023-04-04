Riverdale's Nicholas Barasch on Julian's Arrival and Bonding With His TV Sister

Nicholas Barasch is ready for all the 1950s drama Riverdale has up its sleeve.

As the new guy on Riverdale, Barasch is taking on the mysterious role of Julian Blossom, now in human form. We got our first taste of meeting Cheryl's equally confidant and entitled brother on Riverdale Season 7 Episode 1.

And from those first hints, we're excited about the drama brewing in the Archie, Veronica, and Julian love triangle. Julian doesn't seem like someone who will give up too quickly.

We got the chance to chat with Barasch about getting the role of Julian Blossom and his time on set. It was a really fun chat, and you could feel his excitement talking about everything from Julian's potential dark side and Barasch meeting the cast.

Check out the interview below!

So let's get started talking about Julian Blossom. Can you explain your character to people unaware of this new twin?

Hahaha, funny! There is someone on set, a cast member, who asked, "Can you explain Julian Blossom to me?"

So, I think that is a question on a lot of people's minds.

It takes place in the 1950s, the seventh season [Riverdale Season 7], so it's a bit of a parallel universe in the past. I play Cheryl's other twin, I guess triplet, who is hinted at in earlier seasons, taking the form of a doll.

In this season, he's a real man. He's a real boy! [Laughs] Jason in this version doesn't exist, to my knowledge.

Since Julian started as a doll and you're coming into this role, did it give you more room to play and flesh out the character?

Absolutely! I think because this season is a fresh start, I didn't need to do a ton of research on the other seasons because this is a new world.

So, that was a blessing. I could kinda show up, and I'm starting from scratch.

Obviously, it's my first time on the show, but that's where the season is too.

I'm grateful for that because I didn't have to slip into a world where I needed to know more. It was a clean slate.

From what you knew of Riverdale, what would you say was the biggest thing you kept in the back of your mind to be ready for the Riverdale/Blossom world?

Yeah, what I knew about the Blossoms is that they're very intense. I wouldn't go so far as to say evil, but they're definitely confrontational, and they enjoy being direct with their opinions and attitudes.

I knew there would be a lot of devilish fun in that way.

Certainly, from the audition, I got a taste of what Julian would be up to. I was excited about that.

I watched the pilot [Riverdale Season 1 Episode 1] in my hotel room before shooting. It's such a delicious and compelling show; I was excited to work with everyone too. I've been lucky; I've gotten to work with all of the core characters.

You mentioned a little bit of the Blossom's evil/duplicity. Did you enjoy playing a bit of an evil character, or do you like being on the side of good?

I absolutely enjoy it! [Laughs]

I've gotten to play a couple of roles lately that are very "against type," people might say. When I introduce myself on set, a lot of people are like, because I'm smiley and friendly, "You're playing the bully?"

They were confused, but that's part of the fun of being an actor. You have to pull out the different tools in your toolbox and dig in.

And Julian taught me to take up more space. So, I'm going to take that with me.

Were there any tools from your Broadway/theater career that you thought worked well in this role?

Funny enough, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the showrunner, saw me in an off-Broadway show last year called "The Butcher Boy." It's kind of Sweeney Todd-esque, and I had to be pretty intimidating and scary in that role.

I ended up killing someone in the show, so I think maybe Roberto saw that side of me.

I'm grateful because I don't know if he hadn't, whether someone would've taken a chance on someone who is fresh-faced and unassuming in a role like that. I'm just grateful that I get to dig into a juicy role.

And especially going into the world of Riverdale, you need to be prepared for whatever the producers and the script has ready to go.

Yes! Every week, I am constantly surprised and excited about what I'm asked to do.

I had to do a stunt the other week. I've never done a stunt before in my life, so there are a lot of firsts for me.

I'm just trying to soak it all in and stay present.

You mentioned the show going back to the 1950s. What was your favorite element or item that you loved the most?

I send selfies from my trailer to my family all the time and say, "Look at this outfit! Ah, this is a fun one today!"

I'm often in red, and that's so much fun.

I get to drive this season, and I'm not an expert driver. It's a vintage car, and that was both very nerve-wracking and also very epic. I felt cool driving around.

Not something I did in high school, so I would say the cars.

So going back, there was another brother originally on Riverdale for Cheryl, Jason, who helped spark the series. He was mostly a mystery for fans. For Julian, will we see more of his character and his shaping the series?

Yeah, I've gotten to work with all of the core characters. I would say he's around more often.

We're all in high school together in the '50s. So those interpersonal dynamics Julian is maybe more involved in and maybe a little less mysterious than Jason.

But there is some mystery underneath the surface that I probably don't even know yet.

Like you said, I get the scripts not too far in advance. I'm constantly surprised and excited to see how the season wraps up for all the Blossoms.

I imagine you're filming a lot with Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl. How does it feel working alongside her since she's been around since the first episode?

Oh my gosh, so much fun! She's been so welcoming!

We joke around because we have a very brother/sister relationship on set. [Laughs]

We have a lot of funny back-and-forth banter on set, as a brother and sister would.

It's kinda perfect. We don't have to act too much.

She's wonderful and so talented. The whole cast is.

Showing up to set, my main goal was to watch and learn.

These people know what they're doing. I'm just going to learn from them.

Because you've gotten to interact with all the cast and show, how did it feel about joining a series with six years under its belt with plenty of stories, connections, and relationships? How did it feel to join that group?

It was super intimidating at first. I had a bit of a freakout on my first day.

I was like, "Where am I?"

I'm dropped in Vancouver and have never been to Canada. I got the role four days before that, so it was pretty out of body and surreal.

But the cast is so delightful, and the crew!

I was saying this earlier to someone, "You know, Canadians are just nicer. The rumors are true." [Laughs]

It was such a lovely set. And Ronald Paul Richard, our director for the first episode, was the perfect person to guide me into the world of Riverdale. It just made me feel so comfortable.

I'm grateful for the people because I wouldn't have survived without their kindness and generosity.

Besides Madelaine/Cheryl, was there anyone on the show you thought would be great characters to interact with?

Yeah, there's a bunch!

I would love to do more scenes with Lili [Reinhart], who plays Betty. I think she's fantastic!

I'm not sure her character is a huge fan of my character, so I don't necessarily see that happening. But you never know.

And I love doing scenes also with Casey Cott, who plays Kevin.

We knew each other kinda peripherally from the New York theater scene. It was a wonderful kismet thing that I got to be on his show for the last season.

There are a bunch of really talented, wonderful people on Riverdale.

Luckily, I get to torture K.J. Apa a lot, and he's such a sweetheart. It's a lot of fun.

Is there anything you can tease for fans to get excited for Julian in the coming season?

I can't say much, but the trailer teased some romantic potential. There are clips in the trailer of a makeout scene.

That's a fun episode coming up.

And you know, all the possible ships that fans are curious about. I think they're really going to get a kick out of it.

