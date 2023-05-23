How Bob Hearts Abishola's Season Finale Paved the Way for Mass Cast Exodus Ahead of Season 5

Bob Hearts Abishola is going there.

After weeks of waiting with bated breath about what would become of most of the cast, it seems we have our answer.

Monday's shocking season finale found Abishola learning of her acceptance to the John Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

What should have been a happy moment left Abishola and Bob pondering their future.

Bob, who was initially prepared to move, had a change of heart, and the season wrapped with them uncertain about what comes next.

"What are we going to do?" she wondered.

"I have no idea," Bob replied.

"But whatever happens, we're going to be fine…."

Given the news that 11 series regulars were being demoted ahead of Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5, it sure sounds like the couple will be making the move.

It was revealed in April that Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku were the only two series regulars signed on for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5.

In a cost-cutting move, the other 11 series regulars from the current fourth season have all been demoted to recurring status.

Christine Ebersole (Dottie), Matt Jones (Douglas), Maribeth Monroe (Christina), Vernee Watson (Gloria), Shola Adewusi (Auntie Olu), Barry Shabaka Henley (Uncle Tunde), Travis Wolfe Jr. (Dele), Bayo Akinfemi (Goodwin), Anthony Okungbowa (Kofo), Saidah Arrika Ekulona (Ebunoluwa), and Gina Yashere (Kemi) are guaranteed five episodes next season.

It was a shocking announcement that got fans of the show talking because while the series is built on the pairing of Bob and Abishola, the other characters have all been significant elements of the show's success.

The ever-changing economics of the broadcast networks triggered the decision to cull the cast.

CBS has yet to confirm the location change for the new season, but it does seem like the most plausible way to revamp the show with the looming cast changes.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.