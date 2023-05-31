Jack Ryan Season 4 Trailer Teases the Deadliest Villain Yet

It's almost game over for Jack Ryan, and something tells us the formidable hero will need a long break if he survives the final season.

As previously reported, Jack Ryan Season 4 premieres Friday, June 30, exclusively on Prime Video.

Two episodes will air each week, leading up to the wild series finale on July 14.

That's right, folks. We're getting just six episodes this season.

We won't be cut up about the reduced episode order unless it messes with the pace of the last chapter.

The series has proven to be one of the most action-packed shows on TV, so it would be a shame to go out with a less-than-exciting last chapter.

We've known for a while that Jack Ryan was ending with its fourth season.

The trailer promises our titular here will face one of his biggest enemies to date.

"The fourth-and-final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic," Prime Video teases of the last hurrah.

"As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country."

"As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero's belief in the system he has always fought to protect."

It sounds like another wild season ahead, but you probably have some questions about the cast.

John Krasinski returns as Jack Ryan, alongside Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller.

Joining the cast this season are Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

Check out the official promo for Jack Ryan Season 4 below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.