Mayim Bialik Reacts to Call Me Kat Cancellation, Teases What Would Have Happened Next

It's been a few days since the sad news broke that Call Me Kat had been canceled after three seasons on FOX, and now, Mayim Bialik is speaking out.

“It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday….We made a lot of people laugh during COVID in ways that at first seemed impossible," Bialik wrote on Twitter.

"But with this incredible cast — Cheyenne [Jackson], Swoosie [Kurtz], Julian [Gant] and Kyla [Pratt] — and, of course, with the late Leslie Jordan, all things that seemed impossible became possible.”

Bialik went on to speak about what she envisioned happening to the characters had the show snagged a pickup for Season 4.

“Decide the ending you want, but for me, here’s where I think we all end up: Kat and Max live happily ever after, Randi and Carter get married and do the same, and Sheila is forever in everyone’s life bringing joy and wisdom," the Big Bang Theory alum shared.

"And Phil lives on forever. Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

FOX's decision to cancel the series came just one day after the conclusion of Call Me Kat Season 3.

“We are very proud of Call Me Kat,” FOX said in a statement at the time.

“But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped."

"We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat.”

The news of the cancellation wasn't the biggest surprise of the season:

The numbers for the show continued to dip, leading to questions about the viability of another season.

The cast also included Cheyenne Jackson (as Max), Kyla Pratt (as Randi), Julian Gant (as Carter), and the late Leslie Jordan (as Phil).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.