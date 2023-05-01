The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 Spoilers: Officers Down!

Who's ready for the season finale?

This season has raced past us thanks to some great storylines with Elijah and Lopez's legendary beef, Nolan's serial killer BFF Rosalind Dyer meeting her end, and on the bright side, #Chenford.

There were major career shifts in the season as our rookies who no longer fit the term made decisions on what to specialize in their law enforcement careers.

Nolan decided to become a training agent, while Lucy decided to become an undercover agent.

Lucy went undercover on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21, but the operation was disappointing with the lack of action. It, however, introduced more bumps in the road she and Tim were on.

Tim was uncomfortable with his second significant other deciding to go to the undercover route, but there wasn’t much he or anyone else could have done about it.

Generally, "Going Under" was a chill episode that relied on comedy and character development other than police work and action.

That is bound to change.

Spoilers for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 tease an anxiety-inducing episode as the unit realizes that unknown assailants are targeting them, taking them out individually.

Attacks towards the precinct are not common, but they are also not uncommon.

Danger is always lurking around every time they put on the uniform and go out for patrol, respond to a call, or take on another persona to go undercover.

And in some rare times, it comes to finding them with traps and targeted attacks.

On The Rookie Season 1 Episode 16, Captain Zoe Anderson was murdered by a gang member.

On The Rookie Season 2 Episode 1, a targeted biological attack left Tim fighting for his life.

And on The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1, Jackson was murdered.

The unit is in for another surprise when attacks begin against them.

At 4 a.m., Celina responds to a call from Aaron where he asks that they meet. Celina goes to find him, and she arrives at the destination, which is in an alley.

She finds Aaron on his knees with a masked guy pointing a gun at him. And before she knows it, a blow lands square at the back of her head, knocking her out.

When she comes to, she sees Aaron lying on the ground bleeding out. She calls in an emergency, and Aaron is rushed to the hospital.

The Rookie has no qualms with killing off its characters, especially at the behest of the actor, or it serves a better story, so there is a fair chance that Aaron might die.

Celina is not in a better position with a bleeding wound on her head.

When the news reaches the other officers, everyone's instincts kick in, and they try to figure out why they were attacked.

Being a detective, Nyla connects the pattern that exists in that Celina and Thorsen are both in training and it would be a huge coincidence to have two rookies attacked at the same place at the same time.

She thinks they were targeted.

While they do usually respond to emergencies in a commendable manner on the show, there is always an extra effort put into finding cop killers and bashers. This time, they do that in the same fashion.

Tim leads the efforts to find the people behind the attack.

Aaron's attack shocks Angela because they had just started to bond a few days prior, with Aaron holding down the fort for her while she was on maternity leave.

Here's to hoping nothing bad happens to the baby.

These attackers are bold. After a day of hunting them, Nolan and Bailey return home to rest.

They have descriptions of the masks used in the attacks, and one advantage of living in a majority glass house is that you can see the outside. Or it might be a disadvantage.

Nolan spots one such guy wearing a mask outside and slightly warns Bailey. He takes his gun to confront the assailant as Bailey dials 9-1-1.

On going outside, it dawns on him that looks can be deceiving.

Like Celina and Thorsen before them, this was a trap.

The idea was to get Nolan outside by setting a mask to appear like someone was out, and with Nolan out, Bailey would be the perfect target.

We have seen Bailey in tough spots before, but we know she can handle herself because of her background in the military.

However, no amount of training can prepare you for how to react when metal is aimed directly at your skull, where you lose consciousness immediately after impact.

There is no definitive information on why the assailants might be targeting the unit, but it's not a stretch to think that, based on the nature of the job, there is always someone with a bone to pick with them.

Is it wild to think Elijah is pulling the strings from prison?

This being the season finale, it will answer questions about the future of some storylines, including Lucy and Tim's undercover problem.

This attack might also prompt Nolan and Bailey to tie the knot because they have delayed it for a while now, and the universe seems hellbent on killing one or both of them before they see it through.

That said, it will also set up the story for the next season (which has been confirmed), so while offering answers, there will be more questions and a cliffhanger.

Are you excited or scared to see how this shakes out?

Let us know in the comments section, and don't forget to watch The Rookie online on TV Fanatic to catch up before the season finale, which airs Tuesday, May 2 at 8/7c only on ABC.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.