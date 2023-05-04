Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 6

at .

Did Mary manage to get Archie back on track?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 6, Mary was at her wits end over her son's behavior and took drastic action.

The Love Triangle - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Betty asked Veronica for help understanding her sexuality.

Elsewhere, Jughead took fast action after he discovered plagiarism at Pep Comics.

Watch Riverdale Season 7 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 6 Quotes

As a matter of fact, I read all kinds of books. So how about you quit sticking your nose in my business before I serve you up a knuckle sandwich?

Toni

Mr. Fieldstone: So, what do you think? First issue, hot off the presses.
Jughead: This is so boss, Boss.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 6

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 6 Photos

Sexuality Lesson - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 6
  1. Riverdale
  2. Riverdale Season 7
  3. Riverdale Season 7 Episode 6
  4. Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 6