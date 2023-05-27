What to Watch: Reality, The Rising, Manifest

Well, here we are! It’s the unofficial start of summer, and our programming lineup screams it to the rafters.

There is a whole horde of reality (cooking and true crime) content coming our way. Too many to mention, actually. But I’d sure love to know if you’re interested in coverage of any sort. We want you to get what you want from TV Fanatic, so please weigh in below.

There are still new things dropping and a few lingering shows remaining, too. And let’s not forget the series finale of Succession, which is sure to be the talk of the town for the coming week.

Saturday, May 27

8/7c Who Killed Our Father? (Lifetime)

When you lose the only family you have, it makes sense to go searching for the biological family that you never really met.

After taking a DNA test that reveals the identity of her father and sister, Leila is giddy to meet her family, except for one pesky problem.

Her bio dad is dead, and that sister of hers may have been the one to do him in. Grab your popcorn, Fanatics!

Sunday, May 28

Fatal Attraction (Paramount+)

Prepare for the controversy, lovelies!

If you’re curious about why the series has received mixed reviews from many others, and we’re putting that kindly, the rumor has been that it’s because of the twist the series chose to resolve itself with, and it’s time to see what all that hoopla is about!

It’s a double dose of Fatal Attraction Season 1 as we get the season finale, revealing what really happened with Alex if Dan manages to clear his name, and so much more!

9/8c Ride (Hallmark)

Everything is at stake for the McMurrays in the Ride Season 1 finale.

It’s the day of the Cheyenne Rodeo, and Cash is still sitting in jail. Will history repeat itself, and will Cash make a deal with the devil to ride in the rodeo?

Cash has to prove to his family that he can save the ranch, but he has to also prove that he’s not Austin, and it may take all hands on deck to show him the correct way to win a fight.

9/8c Succession (HBO)

The feature-length series finale is upon us as Succession Season 4 ends, taking the series and the Roys with it.

All bets are off on calling exactly what will happen because Succession has been so successful in turning the tides on a dime. We have no idea what will happen before the curtain closes one more time, but we cannot wait to find out where the finale takes us.

Please note that the review will be late, as we are not getting a screener before the drop, so we’ll be in the thick of it with you, rolling out as soon as humanly possible later.

9/8c FROM (MGM+)

Things are about to get very real on FROM Season 2.

As the spooky series head into the back half of its second season, the tension is higher than ever as a looming food shortage sets people on edge.

We’ll also see a tough night at the clinic for many of the characters, which means we should probably prepare ourselves for a scary time.

10/9c The Blacklist (NBC)

The Task Force had almost neglected their duty as law enforcement after hitting a snag with Raymond.

This is bound to change as they look into the case of a missing newlywed.

Elsewhere, Raymond helps a very powerful cartel leader as Siya visits Kathleen Sutton to learn more about her mother.

Monday, May 29

Reality (Max)

On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner (Sydney Sweeney) is confronted by FBI agents arriving at her home to question her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information.

Based on true events, the film’s dialogue is directly from the transcript of their tense and transfixing conversation.

Interesting movie choice for Memorial Day entertainment. Will it suck you in?

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

If you thought Colin's revenge plot was almost at its end, guess again! Colin manages to escape -- and he may take Abe with him, as the mayor disappears from the hospital.

Abe is not his usual sharp self following his concussion -- he mistakes a nurse for Paulina -- so it won’t be hard to trick him into going on the run!

Meanwhile, will Eric find out Nicole’s secret, and will Tony insist on telling EJ? Let’s hope so; we need to put this stupid story out of its misery once and for all.

8/7c The Rising (The CW)

It’s time for The CW to deliver us all the imported series, and for those who love a good supernatural thriller and can appreciate that the Brits know how to bring it, you’ll love to settle in with this series.

Neve Kelly is dead, and she’s PISSED about it. When she realizes that she’s transitioned to the afterlife, it’s one thing, but when she realizes that she was murdered? Well, she’s livid and determined to find out the truth about her death.

We can probably expect a slow-burn crime drama with a supernatural twist, so tune in for the stateside premiere.

9/8c Barons (The CW)

If you miss a bit of drama and some surfing now that Animal Kingdom is over, there’s a little something that can scratch that itch with this Australian import.

Nineteen Seventies surf counterculture is at the forefront of this series about friends navigating the early stages of entrepreneurship as they fight to keep their new successes from tearing them apart.

Get your feet wet with this one!

Wednesday, May 31

8/7c The 1619 Project (ABC)

Pulitzer-Award winner Nikole Hannah-Jones’ HULU docuseries makes its ABC debut with the first three hours.

The series explores deep accounts, and historic contexts, covering the Black African American experience in the nation, how slavery shaped and molded that experience and the country, the fight for justice, and more.

For history buffs, it may be worth the three-hour commitment.

8/7c Masterchef (FOX)

The regional battle continues, baby! And while most of us feel like the Northeast showed out and is repping well, it’s time to get a look at the competition!

Former Masterchef Judge, Graham, returns to guest judge as we see what the Midwest brings to the table, literally during the audition process.

Will the heartland bring the heart and the heat? Tune in to find out!

9/8c Riverdale (The CW)

Mr. Rayberry’s suicide might not be what it seems. Could the truth of his murder finally come to the surface during Riverdale Season 7?

We all know about the creepy milkman, but the rest of Riverdale has brushed off the murder as a suicide. This might be the chance for Jughead and Tabitha to put the pieces together to solve the case.

Elsewhere, Betty and Veronica ask Archie and Reggie out on a double date. Could this finally spark the long-awaited romances?

Might our shipping dreams finally come true? Bring it on!

9/8c Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (FOX)

Ramsay gives the groups a very important challenge. They must host a themed charity gala for St. Jude’s Hospital.

It’s for charity. What could possibly go wrong, right? Ha! Let the drama ensue.

The teams are already having a tough time working together and turning on one another, and we’re only an episode in, so it’s likely this second installment will bring even more delicious drama, contention, and yummy food.

9/8c Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

The first part of the reunion brought one-on-one interviews with Sandoval, Ariana, and Raquel, as well as some questionable actions from the cast when they got together.

Finally. Raquel gets out of the trailer to be a part of the main reunion, something that leads to more F-bombs than before as the cast unites against Sandoval and his new girlfriend.

There’s also a bombshell announcement set to play out at the reunion, which is exciting, we guess.

Thursday, June 1

10/9c The Blacklist (NBC)

No, this is not a repeated entry. The Blacklist has moved to Thursdays. There will be a double-episode event on this night.

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 15, the Task Force must prove their worth to Congressman Hudson, leading to Reddington offering three cases.

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 16, matters have escalated, and the fate of the Task Force rests in the hands of a judge. They anxiously wait for his decision.

The Other Two (Max)

Cary was ready to break up with his method actor boyfriend but two Tony nominations? Maybe he can sacrifice sex for career progress.

Brooke realized she was unhappy with “doing good.” Will she decide to “do herself” and return to the industry?

Tune in for another hilarious episode to see how it unfolds.

With Love (Prime Video)

Ready to reunite with your favorite Latine family and their friends?

After close to two years, we find The Diazs at different stages in their lives as Lily and Santiago try to move forward after that revelation about Santiago. Lily contemplates her personal growth.

Jorge and Henry ride the romance wave to the altar.

We have watched the new season, and it's sexier and funnier than its predecessor.

Friday, June 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

Who’s ready for a love connection? No? Then how about the Snatch Game of Love?!

The iconic Maxi Challenge is back to warm our hearts and find love for their celebrity impersonations.

Who will snatch all the laughs on stage? Which queen will bomb with the dreaded silence? And who will be the lip-sync assassin for this round?

Snatch Games bring out all the drama, so this week will no doubt leave us gagging from all the entertainment.

Manifest (Netflix)

The emotional final ten episodes of the NBC-turned-Netflix drama are infused with hope as the survivors band together to take down Angelina once and for all.

Michaela tries to come to terms with the death date while simultaneously mourning the loss of her husband.

For Ben, it’s about avenging his late wife, Grace.

Unfortunately for everyone, the death date is for EVERYONE. How will that play out?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.