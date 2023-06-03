3 Body Problem: Game of Thrones Creators' Sci-Fi Drama Gets Trailer and Premiere Date

It's been a long road to the screen for Netflix's 3 Body Problem.

First announced to be in the works in September 2020, we've been awaiting updates on the project for several years.

Thankfully, Netflix went public with a teaser, plot details, and a premiere window during Saturday's Tudum Global Fan Event.

Firstly, we'll begin with the premiere month: January 2024.

It's unclear whether the show was in contention for this year and was delayed as the streaming service tries to space out its content offerings a bit in response to the WGA Strike.

The streaming service hasn't been affected much by the strike to date, but TV shows made in the U.S. will probably be ground to a halt in the coming months.

On 3 Body Problem, "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day," Netflix teases.

"As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Ben Schnetzer, and Zine Tseng star.

3 Body Problem is adapted from Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem novel series, which consists of The Three-Body Problem, The Dark Forest, and Death's End.

The teaser trailer certainly showcases a fully realized universe, complete with the budget to prove it.

The series comes from Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," said the pair when the series got announced.

"We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world."

Added Liu Cixin at the time: "I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences."

"I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole."

"It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.