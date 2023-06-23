Bupkis: Pete Davidson Comedy Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock is staying in business with Pete Davidson.

The streaming service picked up a second season of its hit original comedy series Bupkis on Friday morning.

"Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability."

"We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock's comedy slate."

Bupkis launched on Peacock with its entire first season in May and immediately struck a chord with viewers and critics alike.

Written, executive produced by, and starring Pete Davidson, Bupkis is executive produced by Lorne Michaels for Broadway Video and is written and executive produced by Judah Miller and Dave Sirus alongside executive producers Andrew Singer and Erin David.

Jason Orley directed and co-executive produced.

"Pete, Lorne and the entire Bupkis team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in season one; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad, and the real that comes with stardom," said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.

"We are grateful to Peacock for their support, and can't wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for season two."

Bupkis Season 1 delivered a heartfelt performance from Davidson, while also leaning into very different genres for the actor.

As a result, we're sure Bupkis Season 2 will introduce more genres that will switch things up.

The series is part of an exciting slate on the streaming service, which also includes Poker Face, Mrs. Davis, The Traitors, and Based on a True Story.

