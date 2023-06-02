Cruel Intentions TV Series Unveils Cast, Including a Star of the Original Movie

at .

Amazon's latest series based on a popular movie franchise is heating up.

The streaming service's adaptation of Cruel Intentions has announced its cast, and we're definitely intrigued.

According to Variety, Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill, Impeachment: American Crime Story) is on board to headline as Caroline, starring opposite Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine) as Lucien.

Reese Witherspoon on Cruel Intentions

The series also stars Khobe Clarke (Yellowjackets, Firefly Lane) as Scott, Brooke Lena Johnson (You, South of Hell) as Beatrice, Sara Silva (The Boys, American Horror Stories) as CeCe, and Sean Patrick Thomas (the original Cruel Intentions movie, Till) as Professor Chadwick.

John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me, 9-1-1) also stars as Blaise, and Myra Molloy (He's All That, The Bold Type) as Annie.

Sarah Catherine Hook

Laura Benanti (Younger, Nashville) will appear in the recurring guest star role of Claudia, Caroline's mother.

Jon Tenney (The Closer, Major Crimes) will appear in a recurring guest star role as a U.S. Congressman Russell.

According to reports, the series will follow "two ruthless step siblings who would go to great lengths to stay on top of the social pyramid. In this case, their focus is the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college."

"After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they'll do anything to preserve their power and reputations, even attempt to seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States."

Sarah Michelle Gellar Attends WE Day Event

This is the third attempt at a Cruel Intentions TV series after FOX's failed attempt at a prequel series and NBC's attempt at a sequel.

The original movie's cast included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, and Joshua Jackson.

It focused on two step-siblings of an elite Manhattan prep school make a wager: to deflower the new headmaster's daughter before the start of term.

NBC's follow-up was set to bring Gellar back as the villainous Kathryn Merteuil as she seeks to manipulate her nephew, Bash, and gain control of the family business Valmont International.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Attends Event With Selma Blair

Thankfully, it sounds like the latest attempt at a TV series will see the light of day.

Media companies are interested in bringing this franchise back to life, but any project will have big shoes to fill.

The original movie has a legion of fans.

What are your thoughts on the cast?

13 Shows That Are Likely To Get A Future Reboot
Start Gallery

Are you interested in a new series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch the Week of May 20, 2023
What to Watch April 29, 2023
What to Watch April 22, 2023
What to Watch April 15, 2023
What to Watch April 8, 2023
What to Watch April 1, 2023

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Cruel Intentions TV Series Unveils Cast, Including a Star of the Original Movie