Cruel Intentions TV Series Unveils Cast, Including a Star of the Original Movie

Amazon's latest series based on a popular movie franchise is heating up.

The streaming service's adaptation of Cruel Intentions has announced its cast, and we're definitely intrigued.

According to Variety, Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill, Impeachment: American Crime Story) is on board to headline as Caroline, starring opposite Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine) as Lucien.

The series also stars Khobe Clarke (Yellowjackets, Firefly Lane) as Scott, Brooke Lena Johnson (You, South of Hell) as Beatrice, Sara Silva (The Boys, American Horror Stories) as CeCe, and Sean Patrick Thomas (the original Cruel Intentions movie, Till) as Professor Chadwick.

John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me, 9-1-1) also stars as Blaise, and Myra Molloy (He's All That, The Bold Type) as Annie.

Laura Benanti (Younger, Nashville) will appear in the recurring guest star role of Claudia, Caroline's mother.

Jon Tenney (The Closer, Major Crimes) will appear in a recurring guest star role as a U.S. Congressman Russell.

According to reports, the series will follow "two ruthless step siblings who would go to great lengths to stay on top of the social pyramid. In this case, their focus is the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college."

"After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they'll do anything to preserve their power and reputations, even attempt to seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States."

This is the third attempt at a Cruel Intentions TV series after FOX's failed attempt at a prequel series and NBC's attempt at a sequel.

The original movie's cast included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, and Joshua Jackson.

It focused on two step-siblings of an elite Manhattan prep school make a wager: to deflower the new headmaster's daughter before the start of term.

NBC's follow-up was set to bring Gellar back as the villainous Kathryn Merteuil as she seeks to manipulate her nephew, Bash, and gain control of the family business Valmont International.

Thankfully, it sounds like the latest attempt at a TV series will see the light of day.

Media companies are interested in bringing this franchise back to life, but any project will have big shoes to fill.

The original movie has a legion of fans.

