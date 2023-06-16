Fanatic Feed: RIP Brett Hadley, Vanderpump Rules Reunion Reaches Huge Numbers, & More!

We have some somber news to begin our Fanatic Feed on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Brett Hadley, who played Genoa City detective Carl Williams on The Young and the Restless, has died.

He was 92.

Soap Opera Digest broke the news. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Hadley joined the CBS daytime soap in 1980 and was a part of some of the most shocking storylines.

The actor initially departed in 1991, but the character remained present in Genoa City as the topic of several conversations.

Hadley returned to the role in 1998 as part of a storyline that found Carl attacked and near death.

In one of the wildest twists in soap history, viewers learned he had amnesia and disappeared from Genoa City to start a new life as Jim Bradley.

Hadley's final time playing Carl was in 1999. His former co-stars released statements to Soap Opera Digest about the actor's passing.

"The passing of Brett Hadley is such sad news. He was a delight to work with and was an upbeat and happy presence in the halls and on the set," said Beth Maitland (who plays Traci on the CBS series).

"He was an old-fashioned guy. Always professional, but full of fun stories and laughs and was always happy to be on the stage."

"His memory speaks to a happy time, when soaps were in their heyday and the actors were legendary and larger than life."

"Rest well, old friend. You will be missed," the actress added.

Tracey E. Bregman (who played Lauren) adds:

"Brett had the best sense of humor ever and he and Doug [Davidson, Paul] were a lethal pair to attempt to do a scene with."

"He was a wonderful actor and a great part of YOUNG AND RESTLESS in those years. He will be very missed."

Lauralee Bell (Christine) shared:

"Brett was the sweetest guy. Biggest smile and the believability of he and Doug Davidson being father and son was like no other!"

"I was so sorry to hear of Brett Hadley's passing. Although I did not share many scenes with him, I always found him to be a very kind and generous man," said Jess Walton (Jill).

"It's always sad to lose one of our beloved castmates and he will be very missed."

Added Kate Linder (Esther):

"Brett was an amazing actor. He definitely owned that role. I can still hear his voice."

"There will never be another Carl Williams. My heart goes out to his family and friends."

Hadley's additional TV credits included The Bold Ones, The Lawers, The F.B.I., Lucas Tanner, Ironside, Police Story, The Waltons, and many more.

On the big screen, he starred in The Mad Bomber, Next of Kin, The Babe, and more.

May Brett Hadley rest in peace.

Elsewhere in the world of TV news...

NATAS revealed that Daytime Emmy® Award-winning actress Susan Lucci and legendary talk show host Maury Povich will be the Lifetime Achievement Honorees at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, both in the field of daytime television.

The honors will be presented in person during the telecasts once they are rescheduled.

In addition, NATAS has announced the 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Honorees, recognizing admired individuals who have made enduring contributions to daytime television.

They will also be honored at the 2023 Daytime Emmy® Awards. Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS, said: "We are thrilled to be recognizing two icons with Lifetime Achievement honors, Susan Lucci and Maury Povich."

"Both of them have had astonishing success and deep impact in the world of daytime television, Susan in drama series and Maury in talk, and have left their indelible marks on the industry. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and to also recognize the Gold and Silver Circle honorees when our celebrations are rescheduled."

Susan Lucci said: "I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy. Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way."

"This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television."

Maury Povich said: "I'm just blown away by this honor from the Academy. I have always had great respect for its work as I served on the National Board and was President of the New York Chapter."

"I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen. It's been a 60+ year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment."

Over in the world of reality TV, Vanderpump Rules notched another high for Bravo and Peacock.

The highly-anticipated first part of the reunion special reached 4.6 million viewers across all platforms in its first three days.

Those numbers are the most-watched Bravo episode of any series in over nine years and the most-watched Vanderpump Rules episode of all time.

It looks like the Scandoval brought the series back from the TV scrap heap.

Of course, Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is on the way, but we don't know what the cast will look like.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.